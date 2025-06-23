Arab League Chief Condemns Iranian Strikes On Qatar, Warns Of Escalation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, June 23 (Petra) – Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit on Monday condemned the Iranian attacks targeting the State of Qatar, calling them an unacceptable and condemned violation of Qatari sovereignty and airspace.In a post on his official X account, Aboul Gheit expressed full solidarity with Qatar following what he described as an unjustified and condemned act by Iran.He warned of the serious consequences of continued escalation in the region, expressing hope that the current confrontation could be contained as soon as possible.