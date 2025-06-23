Milwaukee Capital Partners Acquires MPP Group In All-Cash Transaction

MEQUON, Wis., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Milwaukee Capital Partners LLC, Milwaukee, WI (MCP) is pleased to announce the acquisition of MPP Group LLC., Mequon, WI (MPP), effective May 1, 2025. Joining MCP on the acquisition of MPP was an investment by Concordia University Ventures (CU Ventures) led by Daniel Sem. MPP Group will maintain its company headquarters in the Mequon Technical Park, a rapidly growing area of scientific and soft manufacturing excellence as they advance their investment interests into pharmaceutical contract research and development. Thomas Kintis, Managing Partner of MCP, will serve as Board Chairman and Senior Advisor. Benjamin Nelson, Ph.D., MPP's current President and Head of Product Development, will continue to lead MPP Groups ongoing business interests and daily operations.

Milwaukee Capital Partners, LLC (MCP), a prominent entity in private equity investment, has consistently demonstrated a commitment to advancing emerging technologies. Their strategic decisions have often been underscored by a vision for growth and innovation, making them an influential player in the investment landscape. With their latest acquisition, MCP is poised to expand their portfolio and drive significant advancements within the pharmaceutical industry.

The acquisition of MPP by MCP marks a new chapter in the company's 10-year history and will allow for significant cash infusion to advance specialized analytical services and additional capital investments throughout the growth of the organization. Thomas Kintis offered that "with a burgeoning focus on repatriating pharmaceutical development and manufacturing into the US, we believe that MPP is well positioned for partnering with pharma and biotech both domestically and internationally to capitalize on these opportunities." MPP Group specializes in providing contract analytical services and product research and development. Their primary focus is on development and formulations of injectable drug products, and the breath of their services includes but is not limited to analytical development and validation, formulations development, container/closure screening, and elemental impurities analysis/risk assessments.

The Southeastern Wisconsin location boasts significant access to highly talented scientists and engineers - providing access to expertise in advanced sciences, drug development and manufacturing - drawing from a highly qualified professional work force in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin - and central to some of the Midwest's finest universities within just a few hours of the facility, as well as only a 30 minutes' drive to General Mitchell Field International Airport and one hour to Dane County Regional Airport in Madison.

Established in 2016 by Michal A. Major, Ph.D., the former president and founder of Cambridge Major Laboratories, MPP Group emerged on the CRO front to maximize access for emerging pharma and biotech, with limited or non-existent testing and development capabilities. Today, MPP Group prides itself on careful partnerships that demand full attention of the team, honest engagement and time bound key deliverables at a level of personalization not commonly experienced in the challenging space of contract services. The 35,000 sq ft FDA inspected and approved site consists of 5 laboratories equipped with qualified and validated instrumentation and includes over 12,000 sq ft of available space for future expansion for sterile manufacturing.

Media Contact: For additional information regarding MCP and further investment opportunities please contact Thomas Kintis at [email protected] . For information regarding MPP Group's services, please contact Ben Nelson at [email protected] . For information regarding CU Ventures please contact Daniel Sem at [email protected] .

SOURCE MPP Group LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED