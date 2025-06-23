Qatar Says Security Remains Stable After US Embassy Asks Citizens To 'Shelter In Place'

Authorities in Qatar have affirmed that the security situation in the country remains stable and under control, following a series of precautionary advisories issued by some foreign embassies to their citizens.

Advisor to Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Dr Majed Al Ansari, emphasised that these notices do not indicate the presence of any specific or credible threats within Qatar.

The US Embassy in Qatar sent an email to American citizens on Monday, recommending that they shelter in place until further notice. The embassy clarified that the message was issued“out of an abundance of caution” and did not provide additional details. The advisory follows the US bombing of Iran's three nuclear sites in the wee hours of Sunday.

In response, the Qatari official reassured both citizens and residents that security services are closely monitoring the situation and are fully prepared to take any necessary measures to safeguard public safety.

Al Ansari wrote on X: "These advisories do not necessarily reflect the existence of specific or credible threats. We would like to reassure the public that the security situation in the State remains stable.

"The relevant authorities are closely monitoring the situation and remain fully prepared to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of citizens, residents and visitors.

"The public will be kept informed of any developments that may warrant notification or action, and we stress the importance of obtaining information from official sources."

The spokesperson added that Qatar continues to make active diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region and maintain regional security and stability by engaging with key stakeholders and regional and international partners.

On Sunday, Qatar expressed regret over the deterioration of the situation following the bombing of three Iranian nuclear facilities , and said the government is closely monitoring developments with deep concern in the aftermath of the recent attacks on Iran.

Qatar emphasised the urgent need to halt all military operations and immediately return to dialogue and diplomatic channels to resolve outstanding issues.