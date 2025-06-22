Iceland To Ireland: Top 10 Safest Countries In The World In 2025
The Iran-Israel and Russia-Ukraine wars have unsettled the world. The Institute for Economics and Peace's 2025 Global Peace Index report reveals the 10 safest countries amidst this turmoil
Capital - Reykjavik
Location - Europe
Iceland tops the list, holding this position since 2008.
Capital - Dublin
Location - Europe
Ireland, near England, ranks second. It's Europe's third and the world's twentieth-largest island.
Capital - Wellington
Location - Oceania
New Zealand, near Australia, comprises two main and several smaller islands.
Capital - Vienna
Location - Europe
Austria is bordered by Germany, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Italy, Switzerland, and Liechtenstein.
Capital - Bern
Location - Europe
With 60% of its area covered by the Alps, Switzerland boasts beautiful mountains and lakes.
Capital - Singapore City
Location - Asia
Singapore, Asia's only entry, is also its fourth-largest economy.
Capital - Lisbon
Location - Europe
Portugal, Europe's westernmost point, has Lisbon as one of Europe's oldest cities.
Capital - Copenhagen
Location - Europe
Denmark, bordering only Germany, is known for low corruption and an economy based on tourism and agriculture.
Capital - Ljubljana
Location - Europe
Slovenia, in Central Europe, is nestled against the Alps.
Capital - Helsinki
Location - Europe
Finland, Europe's eighth-largest by area, is also among the top 10 happiest countries.
