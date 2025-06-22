Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iceland To Ireland: Top 10 Safest Countries In The World In 2025

2025-06-22 03:09:32
The Iran-Israel and Russia-Ukraine wars have unsettled the world. The Institute for Economics and Peace's 2025 Global Peace Index report reveals the 10 safest countries amidst this turmoil

Capital - Reykjavik

Location - Europe

Iceland tops the list, holding this position since 2008.

Capital - Dublin

Location - Europe

Ireland, near England, ranks second. It's Europe's third and the world's twentieth-largest island.

Capital - Wellington

Location - Oceania

New Zealand, near Australia, comprises two main and several smaller islands.

Capital - Vienna

Location - Europe

Austria is bordered by Germany, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Italy, Switzerland, and Liechtenstein.

Capital - Bern

Location - Europe

With 60% of its area covered by the Alps, Switzerland boasts beautiful mountains and lakes.

Capital - Singapore City

Location - Asia

Singapore, Asia's only entry, is also its fourth-largest economy.

Capital - Lisbon

Location - Europe

Portugal, Europe's westernmost point, has Lisbon as one of Europe's oldest cities.

Capital - Copenhagen

Location - Europe

Denmark, bordering only Germany, is known for low corruption and an economy based on tourism and agriculture.

Capital - Ljubljana

Location - Europe

Slovenia, in Central Europe, is nestled against the Alps.

Capital - Helsinki

Location - Europe

Finland, Europe's eighth-largest by area, is also among the top 10 happiest countries.

