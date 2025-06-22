403
Liverpool Secures Florian Wirtz
(MENAFN) Liverpool officially announced on Friday the acquisition of German playmaker Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen on an extended deal, with the transfer potentially amounting to a British record sum of EURO116 million (USD156 million).
This transaction exceeds the club’s earlier highest transfer fee of EURO75 million, which was paid for Virgil van Dijk in 2018.
The 22-year-old offensive midfielder successfully completed his medical examination and finalized personal arrangements to become the newest addition to Liverpool’s summer lineup under newly appointed head coach Arne Slot.
Shortly after finalizing the switch, Wirtz shared on Liverpool’s official platform: “I'm really excited to have a new adventure in front of me. This was also a big point of my thoughts: that I want to have something completely new, to go out of the Bundesliga and to join the (English) Premier League.”
Wirtz departs from Leverkusen after five and a half impressive seasons.
He made his professional entrance in May 2020 at just 17 and soon became the youngest scorer in Bundesliga history by netting against Bayern Munich a few weeks later.
Although he endured a major injury in 2022 that kept him out for several months, Wirtz made a successful return and played a pivotal role in Leverkusen’s remarkable 2023–24 season, during which the team went unbeaten in the Bundesliga, lifted the German Cup, and advanced to the UEFA Europa League final.
