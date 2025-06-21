Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Filipino Delegates Return from Israel

2025-06-21 11:33:05
(MENAFN) Twenty-one Filipino officials who had been "stranded" due to the ongoing Israel-Iran hostilities returned to Manila on Saturday, according to multiple news sources.

Among them were four dairy sector experts from the Department of Agriculture, who had been in Israel from June 10 to 20 for a technical training course, as per a news agency.
Their return was delayed as a result of the conflict between Israel and Iran.

In a related development, six additional Filipino nationals managed to cross the Jordanian border on Friday and reached the Philippine Embassy.

The Philippine government has already advised its 30,000 overseas workers in Israel and 1,200 citizens in Iran to consider returning home.

According to a news outlet, eight Filipino individuals have sustained injuries amid the Iranian strikes on Israel.

The violence erupted on June 13, when Israel initiated air raids targeting various Iranian locations, including military and nuclear sites, which led to Tehran retaliating with its own attacks.

According to Israeli officials, at least 25 fatalities and hundreds of injuries have resulted from Iranian missile strikes.

Meanwhile, Iranian media reported that 639 deaths and over 1,300 injuries occurred in Iran following the Israeli offensive.

MENAFN21062025000045017167ID1109705282

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

