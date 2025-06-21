Israel Military Says Hit Hezbollah Site In South Lebanon

p-OCCUPIED JERUSALEM - Israel's military said Saturday its navy hit a Hizbollah "infrastructure site" near the southern Lebanese city of Naqoura, a day after Israel's foreign minister warned the Lebanese armed group against entering the Iran-Israel war.

"Overnight, an Israeli Navy vessel struck a Hizbollah 'Radwan Force' terrorist infrastructure site in the area of Naqoura in southern Lebanon", the military said in a statement.

The military said the site was used by Hizbollah "to advance terror attacks against Israeli civilians".

In a separate statement on Saturday, the military said it had "struck and eliminated" a Hizbollah militant in south Lebanon the previous day, despite an ongoing ceasefire between both sides.

In a statement carried by the official National News Agency, Lebanon's health ministry said late on Friday that one person was killed in a "strike carried out by an Israeli enemy drone on a motorcycle" in the same south Lebanon village.

The November ceasefire aimed to end hostilities between Israel and Hizbollah, which sparked months of deadly hostilities by launching cross-border attacks on northern Israel in solidarity with Palestinian ally Hamas following its October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

Lebanon's army, which has been dismantling Hezbollah infrastructure as part of the truce, said earlier in June that the Israeli military's ongoing violations and "refusal to cooperate" with the ceasefire monitoring mechanism "could prompt the [Lebanese]military to freeze cooperation" on site inspections.