Taylor Says Frozen Russian Assets Could Be Used To Buy US Weapons
"For the Ukrainians, the Ukrainian government, the Ukrainian military, to buy weapons from U.S. manufacturers – that's a win for both sides if they use that Russian money. The Russians ought to pay. It shouldn't be the American taxpayers, European taxpayers, or the Ukrainian taxpayers who pay for it," Taylor said.Read also: Putin has already given Trump every reason to impose new sanctions – ex-ambassador Taylor
He recalled that approximately $300 billion in Russian assets remain frozen in European banks. For context, he said, the United States has provided around $60-65 billion in military aid to Ukraine in recent years, in addition to other forms of support.
"That's why it makes such sense to seize that money, put it into a fund that Ukrainians can use to buy weapons from the United States," Taylor said.
