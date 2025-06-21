Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Taylor Says Frozen Russian Assets Could Be Used To Buy US Weapons


2025-06-21 06:09:57
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) He shared this view in an interview with Ukrinform on the sidelines of the 13th U.S.-Ukraine Working Group Summit in Washington.

"For the Ukrainians, the Ukrainian government, the Ukrainian military, to buy weapons from U.S. manufacturers – that's a win for both sides if they use that Russian money. The Russians ought to pay. It shouldn't be the American taxpayers, European taxpayers, or the Ukrainian taxpayers who pay for it," Taylor said.

He recalled that approximately $300 billion in Russian assets remain frozen in European banks. For context, he said, the United States has provided around $60-65 billion in military aid to Ukraine in recent years, in addition to other forms of support.

"That's why it makes such sense to seize that money, put it into a fund that Ukrainians can use to buy weapons from the United States," Taylor said.

