PM Modi's 11 Years A Saga Of Nation-Building And Global Leadership: BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) Delhi BJP leader and New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj hailed 11 years of the Modi government as a“transformative era of nation-building” at a press conference in the capital

Asserting that India's national security has undergone a paradigm shift with a“zero tolerance” approach to terrorism, she highlighted 'Surgical Strikes' and 'Operation Sindoor', adding that it demonstrated the strong leadership of the Modi government.

“The surgical strike after Uri and the recent Operation Sindoor have made it clear that under Modi Ji, India follows a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism. Operation Sindoor's success also brought a major diplomatic victory for India," she said.

"Leaders from various political ideologies, including Muslim representatives, Congress, BJP, and Biju Janata Dal, were sent abroad in seven delegations. I had the honour of being part of one of them. I was proud to see that despite ideological differences, everyone spoke only of Indian unity. Our stance – zero tolerance towards terrorism – echoed across 33 countries," she added.

Lauding the key infrastructural developments, including the recent inauguration of the world's highest railway arch bridge over the Chenab River, she said, "it roars as a symbol of a developing India. When PM Modi walks with the Tricolour in Jammu and Kashmir, it's not just a sign of development but a morale booster for the nation.”

On India's Foreign Policy, which has undergone a huge transformation given the tectonic shifts in the geopolitical arena, the BJP leader lauded PM Modi's foreign policy achievements, including India's G20 presidency and the inclusion of the African Union in the group.“India is now seen as both 'Vishwamitra' and Vishwaguru,” Swaraj declared, adding that PM Modi's vaccine diplomacy during the Covid-19 pandemic established India as the“Pharmacy of the World.”

On economic empowerment, Swaraj highlighted the Jan Dhan Yojana, Mudra Yojana, and 'Drone Didi' scheme, claiming women's financial inclusion is now central to India's growth.

She credited the Modi government for fulfilling the target of 1 crore 'Lakhpati Didis' and pushing for 3 crore by 2029.

On youth and infrastructure, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj pointed to India's emergence as the third-largest startup ecosystem. "Today, India is the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world, thanks to initiatives like Startup India," she said.

Calling the construction of the Ram Mandir and the renovation of Kashi Vishwanath and Mahakaleshwar corridors as milestones of cultural pride, she highlighted that“Modi Ji's 11 years are not just about legacy, but also development."