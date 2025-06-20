403
Talabat Partners With Flyby To Introduce Smart Delivery Boxes In Dubai
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE – 20 June 2025 – talabat, the leading on-demand delivery platform in the MENA region, has partnered with AdTech company Flyby, to introduce Smart Delivery Boxes across its delivery fleet in Dubai. These digitally enhanced boxes turn delivery bikes into mobile, data-driven advertising platforms, offering brands a powerful and measurable way to reach consumers across the UAE.
The Smart Delivery Boxes feature digital LED screens that display geo-targeted ads, turning everyday delivery routes into mobile, real-time advertising opportunities. This innovative solution creates a new channel for brand storytelling aligning with talabat's commitment to sustainable, tech-driven operations. “We're always looking for meaningful ways to enrich talabat's ecosystem - for riders, partners, and the communities we serve,” said Pedram Assadi, COO at talabat.“Our partnership with Flyby enables scalable, hyperlocal campaigns that integrate seamlessly into everyday life, delivering brand moments where they matter most.” Cheyenne Kamran, CEO of Flyby, added:“By turning last-mile logistics into intelligent, connected media, we're enabling delivery platforms like talabat to unlock more value from their fleet and rethink what urban engagement can look like.” The Smart Delivery Boxes offer direct benefits to talabat's partners by making hyperlocal marketing more accessible and impactful. Key Features of the boxes include:
Mobile Digital Billboards : LED screens display targeted ads in high-traffic areas across Dubai.
Real-Time Performance : Advertisers gain access to live dashboards with impression counts and campaign analytics.
Geo-Fencing Technology : Ads can be precisely targeted to specific neighborhoods or times, ensuring relevance and reach.
Sustainable Storytelling: Smart Delivery Boxes only display ads while in motion, reducing energy waste and maximizing relevance. The boxes are also cloud-connected via 4G and 5G, enabling seamless remote updates and eliminating the need for printed materials.
