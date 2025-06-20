Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UAE: Police Help Accident Victim Hospitalised For 3 Years Reunite With Family

UAE: Police Help Accident Victim Hospitalised For 3 Years Reunite With Family


2025-06-20 04:19:35
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

A 57-year-old man of determination has been reunited with his family after three years of treatment in the UAE.

The man was left permanently disabled after a he was run over in an accident. The Asian then wished to return home and receive care from his family.

Recommended For You

Ajman Police said in a post on Instagram, that the authority has helped facilitate the travel of the man back home.

The Head of the Community Police Department, Fatima Obaid Al Shamsi, said that Ajman Police coordinated with Sheikh Khalifa Masfoot Hospital, Dubai Airport and the airport of his home country ahead of the travel.

She said that as he was a person of determination, he needed a special travel mechanism and that a team from Ajman Police accompanied the man to the airport. A private team also accompanied him till he arrived in his homeland and was reunited with his family.

ALSO READ:

UAE: Police return missing child to his family within hours

UAE: Police reunite lost 9-year-old with parents in less than an hour

MENAFN20062025000049011007ID1109699638

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search