Qatar Calls For Providing, Protecting Equal Education For All

Geneva: The State of Qatar reaffirmed its belief that the right to education is a fundamental human right, enshrined in international and regional human rights instruments and reinforced by national laws. Therefore, this right must be ensured, protected, and promoted to guarantee equal access for all.

This was mentioned in the State of Qatar's address, delivered by First Secretary of the State of Qatar's Permanent Mission in Geneva Sara Abdulaziz Al Khater, during her participation in the interactive dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on the right to education, under Item 3 of the 59th session of the Human Rights Council.

Al Khater emphasized that the right to education includes the right to a safe and secure learning environment, free from violence, harassment, bullying, coercion, and discrimination. She stressed that this principle is essential to the effective realization of the right to education. She also noted that this right encompasses respect for the freedom of parents to educate their children in line with their religious, moral, or philosophical convictions, as affirmed in all relevant human rights treaties.

She said that the State of Qatar has prioritized the creation of safe and inclusive educational environments and has worked to enhance access to educational and training opportunities by ensuring quality education for all on an equal footing.

She also highlighted Qatar's efforts in providing quality education to millions of children deprived of it due to armed conflicts and disasters, through the leadership and implementation of international initiatives such as the Educate A Child initiative, which has successfully delivered quality education to over 19 million children in 60 countries, and the Women in Conflict Zones initiative, aimed at supporting women and girls in conflict and crisis situations by addressing their needs, particularly their access to quality education.

Al Khater concluded by recalling that Qatar has led several international initiatives, including the United Nations General Assembly resolution establishing September 9 as the International Day to Protect Education from Attack.

