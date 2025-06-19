Le James Venue To Open In 2026, Bringing Elegant Wedding And Event Space To Downtown Charleston

MENAFN - GetNews) Charleston's historic French Quarter to welcome a new wedding and corporate event venue blending 19th-century architecture with modern design.







A new addition to Charleston's hospitality scene is on the way as Le James Venue prepares to open its doors in early 2026. Located at 35 Prioleau Street in the heart of the city's French Quarter, the venue will serve as a premier Charleston wedding and event venue. Combining preserved 19th-century architecture with updated features suited for modern events, Le James is sure to impress the Charleston Hospitality community.

Set within a three-story, 25,000-square-foot building dating back to the 1850s, Le James is being developed by the McIntyre Family of Business. The family acquired the property following the Harbor Club's relocation and is now overseeing its transformation into a fully restored, five-star wedding and corporate event venue. The project highlights Charleston's architectural legacy while supporting its continued growth as a destination for luxury weddings and business functions.

Designed to host weddings, milestone occasions, and professional gatherings, Le James is expected to attract interest from clients across the country. The venue will feature a 3,000-square-foot rooftop terrace with views of the Cooper River, a formal ballroom, a glass-ceiling dining and entertainment space, and a vintage-style bar inspired by New York City's Polo Bar. Interiors are being developed in collaboration with Charleston design studio Fritz Porter.

"This isn't just a building restoration-it's an investment in the future of Charleston as a destination for meaningful celebrations," said a spokesperson for the venue and director of operations."Le James will offer a flexible, elegant, and fully immersive experience for those seeking a Charleston wedding venu or a distinctive corporate event venue that honors the spirit of the city."







Alongside its architectural features, Le James will offer amenities designed to meet the needs of modern hosts. The venue includes dedicated suites for wedding parties, boardrooms for business events, and curated vendor partnerships to support a range of services, including planning, florals, and entertainment. Though weddings will remain the primary focus, the space will also welcome corporate events, galas, and community functions that align with its standards and capacity.

Charleston tourism and economic development leaders anticipate the venue's launch will strengthen the downtown economy and further elevate the city's profile in the events and hospitality sector. With Charleston routinely ranked among the top wedding destinations in the United States, Le James is projected to generate year-round interest from couples and event professionals, with a likely increase in activity for surrounding businesses in lodging, dining, and retail.

The building's history reflects Charleston's evolution. Originally constructed as one of four warehouse structures known as“Napier's Range” during the city's mercantile boom, the structure at 35 Prioleau Street survived the 1886 earthquake and was later used as a furniture storage site, private club, and restaurant. Its upcoming renovation maintains original features such as brick masonry, arches, and exposed tie beams-offering a blend of preservation and utility.

"This building has witnessed every phase of Charleston's growth-from colonial trade to contemporary celebrations," the spokesperson said."With Le James, we're not erasing that legacy. We're elevating it for the next generation."







Once complete, Le James Venue will support a team of full-time staff, including event coordinators and service personnel. Additional seasonal hiring is planned closer to the 2026 opening. Initial private tours are scheduled to begin in late 2025, with official bookings for weddings and corporate events opening next year. Interested parties can submit inquiries via email at ....

Positioned near The Pineapple Fountain and within walking distance of South Carolina's only five-star hotel, the venue offers a central location for both local and out-of-town guests. Its walkability, historic charm, and customizable design have already drawn the attention of several national wedding planners and event venue professionals seeking refined options in Charleston.

The venue's reuse of an iconic structure has also garnered positive feedback from preservation groups and Charleston residents, many of whom see the project as a model of responsible development. Le James contributes to local heritage efforts while offering a practical solution for Charleston's growing event needs.

In a city where tradition and transformation continue to intersect, Le James Venue represents the next step in Charleston's commitment to elegance, hospitality, and historical continuity.

About Le James Venue

Le James Venue is an upcoming wedding venue and event venue located in downtown Charleston , South Carolina, opening in 2026. The venue is housed in a restored 19th-century building at 35 Prioleau Street and is designed to host weddings, corporate events, and private celebrations. With features including a rooftop terrace, formal ballroom, and vintage-style bar, Le James merges historical architecture with modern design.

As a dedicated Charleston wedding venue, Le James emphasizes personalized service, curated vendor partnerships, and immersive experiences. The venue also accommodates corporate event venue bookings and select community functions. For more information or to inquire about booking, visit lejamesvenue.