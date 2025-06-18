Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hundreds Go Missing After Flooding in Nigeria

2025-06-18 07:58:36
(MENAFN) More than 700 residents from the Mokwa community remain unaccounted for in Nigeria’s north-central Niger State, following catastrophic floods that hit the region nearly three weeks ago, local news sources stated on Wednesday.

Governor Umaru Bago of Niger State informed journalists that the area has documented no fewer than 207 fatalities as a result of the flooding, as reported by a news agency.

On May 29, the Mokwa Local Government Area—an essential trade corridor connecting merchants from the southern part of the country to northern agricultural hubs—was overwhelmed by intense flooding triggered by continuous rainfall that lasted for three consecutive days.

In reaction to the crisis, President Bola Tinubu instructed the National Emergency Management Agency, alongside security agencies, to boost ongoing search-and-rescue missions across the flood-hit locations.

Governor Bago also revealed that the natural disaster has displaced more than 3,000 families.

“Over 700 persons are still missing and we are yet to ascertain where they are. The flooding has caused extensive damage,” he stated.

He further reported that 283 homes and 50 retail outlets had been entirely demolished by the floodwaters.

Additionally, the governor mentioned that the state administration has collaborated with technical bodies to investigate the primary causes of the destruction.

Authorities are currently waiting for the outcome of the evaluation.

