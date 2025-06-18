403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Brazil Rolls Out "More Equality" Initiative to Tackle Racism
(MENAFN) Brazil has rolled out a bold new initiative designed to tackle racism head-on and advance racial equality across the nation, the government gazette revealed on Tuesday.
Named "More Equality," this effort seeks to foster collaboration between governmental bodies and civil society groups to safeguard the rights of Afro-Brazilians and indigenous populations, while confronting all forms of racial discrimination.
The program revolves around three strategic pillars: Development, which focuses on training and certifying both public officials and community leaders; Structuring, aimed at enhancing and equipping institutions and centers dedicated to racial equality; and Strengthening, which provides direct backing to state and municipal policies addressing racial issues.
A cornerstone of the initiative is the establishment of the House of Racial Equality. This facility will act as the program’s operational hub within the National System for the Promotion of Racial Equality.
The House will deliver psychological, legal, and social support to those affected by racism, encourage harmonious coexistence, and actively promote awareness of Afro-Brazilian history and culture.
Named "More Equality," this effort seeks to foster collaboration between governmental bodies and civil society groups to safeguard the rights of Afro-Brazilians and indigenous populations, while confronting all forms of racial discrimination.
The program revolves around three strategic pillars: Development, which focuses on training and certifying both public officials and community leaders; Structuring, aimed at enhancing and equipping institutions and centers dedicated to racial equality; and Strengthening, which provides direct backing to state and municipal policies addressing racial issues.
A cornerstone of the initiative is the establishment of the House of Racial Equality. This facility will act as the program’s operational hub within the National System for the Promotion of Racial Equality.
The House will deliver psychological, legal, and social support to those affected by racism, encourage harmonious coexistence, and actively promote awareness of Afro-Brazilian history and culture.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Aixuspeed Reports $500K In Token Commitments Within First 72 Hours Of Pre-Sale
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
CommentsNo comment