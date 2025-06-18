Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Brazil Rolls Out "More Equality" Initiative to Tackle Racism

Brazil Rolls Out "More Equality" Initiative to Tackle Racism


2025-06-18 03:00:17
(MENAFN) Brazil has rolled out a bold new initiative designed to tackle racism head-on and advance racial equality across the nation, the government gazette revealed on Tuesday.

Named "More Equality," this effort seeks to foster collaboration between governmental bodies and civil society groups to safeguard the rights of Afro-Brazilians and indigenous populations, while confronting all forms of racial discrimination.

The program revolves around three strategic pillars: Development, which focuses on training and certifying both public officials and community leaders; Structuring, aimed at enhancing and equipping institutions and centers dedicated to racial equality; and Strengthening, which provides direct backing to state and municipal policies addressing racial issues.

A cornerstone of the initiative is the establishment of the House of Racial Equality. This facility will act as the program’s operational hub within the National System for the Promotion of Racial Equality.

The House will deliver psychological, legal, and social support to those affected by racism, encourage harmonious coexistence, and actively promote awareness of Afro-Brazilian history and culture.

MENAFN18062025000045017169ID1109688445

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search