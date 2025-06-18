Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Transaction In Own Shares


2025-06-18 02:02:39
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
18 June 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the“Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 17 June 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 11,400
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 395.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 398.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 397.640263

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 825,678 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 112,920,129 have voting rights and 3,427,674 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price
(pence per share) 		Aggregated volume
LSE 397.640263 11,400

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue
411 396.50 08:16:02 LSE
307 396.50 08:16:02 LSE
248 396.50 10:12:47 LSE
23 398.00 12:45:58 LSE
59 398.00 12:45:58 LSE
64 398.00 12:45:58 LSE
37 397.50 12:45:58 LSE
67 398.00 12:45:59 LSE
65 398.00 12:45:59 LSE
77 398.00 12:45:59 LSE
37 398.00 12:45:59 LSE
289 398.00 12:46:00 LSE
289 398.00 12:46:00 LSE
289 398.00 12:46:08 LSE
289 398.00 12:46:08 LSE
432 398.00 12:50:34 LSE
289 398.00 12:50:34 LSE
29 398.50 12:50:54 LSE
585 398.50 12:50:54 LSE
18 398.00 12:52:34 LSE
16 398.00 12:54:14 LSE
255 398.00 12:54:14 LSE
16 398.00 12:55:54 LSE
273 398.00 12:55:54 LSE
240 398.00 12:55:54 LSE
81 398.00 12:55:54 LSE
20 398.00 12:57:34 LSE
188 398.00 12:57:34 LSE
13 398.00 12:59:14 LSE
1 398.00 13:37:10 LSE
275 398.00 13:37:10 LSE
1 398.00 13:42:20 LSE
288 398.00 13:50:26 LSE
12 398.00 13:50:26 LSE
265 398.00 13:50:26 LSE
289 398.00 13:50:26 LSE
289 398.00 13:50:26 LSE
289 398.00 13:50:26 LSE
289 398.00 13:50:26 LSE
289 398.00 13:50:26 LSE
66 398.00 13:50:26 LSE
170 398.00 13:50:26 LSE
24 395.50 14:51:34 LSE
225 395.50 15:21:26 LSE
1 397.00 15:54:05 LSE
289 397.00 15:59:46 LSE
511 397.00 15:59:46 LSE
268 397.00 15:59:46 LSE
289 397.00 15:59:46 LSE
289 397.00 15:59:46 LSE
416 398.00 16:11:53 LSE
189 398.00 16:15:00 LSE
28 398.00 16:15:04 LSE
438 397.50 16:15:11 LSE
4 397.50 16:18:57 LSE
285 397.50 16:19:11 LSE
615 397.50 16:19:11 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
...

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
...al
About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight's diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.


