Tuesday, 02 January 2024
Moving What Matters: How DP World Is Driving Sustainable Logistics For Formula One And Beyond


2025-06-18 01:19:32

(MENAFN- 3BL) In Formula One, every second counts – and so does every shipment. Long before engines roar to life on race day, a complex global logistics network ensures that equipment arrives safely, swiftly, and sustainably.

DP World, a trusted logistics partner of the McLaren F1 Team, plays a critical role in making that happen. From Bahrain to Brazil, their global network and local expertise help keep racing operations on track, moving high-performance gear with precision and care.

But their impact goes far beyond motorsports. DP World is reimagining supply chains for a lower-carbon, more resilient future – delivering over 100 million packages annually while streamlining customs, optimizing routes, and reducing emissions across industries.

By integrating innovation and sustainability into every shipment, DP World is helping to shape a more connected and climate-conscious global economy.

