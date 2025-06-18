403
US Sets Up Task Force For Its Citizens In Mideast
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, June 17 (KUNA) -- The US has established a Middle East Task Force to help coordinate support for US citizens, diplomatic missions and personnel and diplomatic engagement in the Middle East.
"The Department of State has established the Middle East Task Force to help coordinate support for US citizens, our US diplomatic missions and personnel and diplomatic engagement," Spokesperson for the US Department of State Tammy Bruce said told reporters on Tuesday.
"President Trump has made the same pledge no fewer than 40 times before taking office, even as far back as 2011. One of the highest priorities of the Trump administration is the safety and security of the American people," she said.
"The task force is operating 24 hours a day. Over the past week to help keep US citizens informed, we have issued more than 30 security alerts to countries in the region and updated the travel advisories for Iraq and Israel," she added.
She went on saying, "We continue to monitor the complex and rapidly evolving situation on the ground as we continue to assess and address the needs of US citizens." (end)
