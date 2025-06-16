Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dormitory Strike in Tehran Injures Twenty

2025-06-16 05:46:38
(MENAFN) At least 20 individuals were hurt on Sunday after an Israeli drone assault struck a student residence hall in Iran’s capital, Tehran, Iranian state television stated.

Further particulars were not instantly released, though the dormitory is situated along Keshavarz Boulevard.

A reporter from a news agency added that Israel hit numerous civilian housing zones throughout the metropolis, among them a building in the northern Niavaran district and another on Sabounchi Street close to the Afghan Embassy.

A separate blast damaged a structure in Seyed Khandan, a densely populated quarter near central Tehran.

Israel carried out synchronized air raids on assorted locations across Iran—including military and nuclear installations—on Friday, inciting Tehran to unleash counter strikes within hours.

The exchanges have persisted into a third consecutive day.

Israeli officials reported that at least 13 people were killed and more than 370 others wounded in the Iranian retaliation.

Conversely, Iran’s Health Ministry said 128 people were slain and 900 others injured since the Israeli attacks commenced on Friday.

