Compassion International Joins Africa In Commemorating Day Of The African Child (DAC) 2025

Colorado Springs, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2025) - Compassion International , a leading child development organization, proudly joins the African continent in commemorating the Day of the African Child (DAC) on June 16, 2025. This year's theme,underscores the importance of intentional investment in the protection and development of Africa's children.

The Day of the African Child, observed annually on June 16, honors the rights and dignity of children across the continent. It serves as a moment to reflect on the progress made in advancing children's rights and to confront the persistent challenges they face. Spearheaded by the African Committee of Experts on the Rights and Welfare of the Child (ACERWC), DAC 2025 invites governments, organizations, and communities to evaluate and strengthen their efforts to uphold children's rights through effective planning and budgeting.

At the heart of Compassion International's mission is a steadfast belief that every child must be known, loved, and protected. This commitment aligns powerfully with the 2025 DAC theme. Through its child development programs, Compassion supports over 2.2 million children globally.

In Africa, Compassion International currently operates in ten countries, partnering with local churches to serve nearly one million children. Together, we are committed to releasing children from poverty in Jesus' name by nurturing their holistic development and safeguarding their dignity.

" By participating in DAC 2025, Compassion International reaffirms that child protection is not merely a programmatic goal-it is a fundamental right for every child. The organization stands in solidarity with African governments, civil society, and communities in calling for sustained, strategic investment in the future of Africa's children." Says Palamanga Ouali, Vice President of Africa Region at Compassion International.

Compassion's work directly supports the DAC 2025 vision by:



Developing children holistically by nurturing their minds, bodies, and spirits.

Prioritizing child protection -empowering children to recognize and report abuse, training caregivers and church partners, enforcing a global Code of Conduct, and safeguarding personal data. Ensuring financial integrity by maintaining transparency through regular audits and responsible fund allocation to maximize program impact.

"My dream for Burkina Faso children is for them to reach their full potential. I want to see that our rights are respected, and our voices are heard in decision making." - Djamila, 10-year-old program participant from Centre-East Burkina Faso.

In collaboration with our frontline church partners Compassion International has organized a range of activities including radio and TV talk shows, community dialogues, presentation of children's position papers to authorities, youth budget forums, participation in DAC 2025 commemoration event, art and poster exhibitions and child seminars among other events.







Children participate in a past Day of the African Child celebrations in Kenya

For more information about the Day of the African Child 2025, please visit .



For more information about the Day of the African Child 2025, please visit .

About Compassion International

Compassion International is a Christian child development organization dedicated to releasing children from poverty in Jesus' name. Founded in 1952, Compassion partners with more than 8,500 local churches in 29 program countries to deliver spiritual, economic, social, and physical care to over two million babies, children, and young adults in poverty. Ranked No. 12 in Forbes' America's Top Charities List in 2024, Compassion is a founding member of the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability and an accredited charity with the Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance. For more information, visit compassion or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , X , and TikTok .



