3 Injured In Explosion During Mosque Demolition In North Kashmir's Handwara
Srinagar- At least three people were injured after an explosion occurred during demolition of a mosque in the Kasheri area of Handwara in north Kashmir this morning.
The incident took place while locals were razing the old structure to pave way for a new one.
The blast happened unexpectedly amid the demolition activity, injuring three individuals who were shifted to a nearby health facility, where their condition is stated to be stable, reported news agency KNO.
The injured have been identified as Mudasir Ahmad Mir of Nutnoosa, Ghulam Ahmad Tantray of Kachri and Owais Ahmad of Hadipora.
Soon after the explosion, security forces rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. A team of police officials is currently investigating the nature and origin of the blast.Read Also Census To Be Conducted In 2027, MHA Issues Notification Buses Arrive as Kashmiri Students Begin Escape from War-Hit Iran
Superintendent of Police Handwara said that the cause of the explosion is being ascertained and further investigation is underway.
