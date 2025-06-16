403
FIFA Club World Cup '25: Botafogo Beats Seattle Sounders 2-1
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 16 (KUNA) -- Brazil's Botafogo beat its US counterpart Seattle Sounders by 2-1 goals in the Group B match of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 held in the US.
The match played in Lumen Field stadium in Seattle, Washington State, saw Botafogo's Jair Cunha scoring in the 28 minute through a header, while teammate Igor Jesus scored in the 44 minute after a counter attack.
Seattle Sounders scored their sole goal in the 75 minute of the match via a header.
Earlier, Brazil's Palmeiras and Portugal's Porto ended their Group A match with a goalless draw.
This evening English team Chelsea will be playing Los Angeles FC in a Group D bout. The tournament began on June 14 and will conclude on July 13. (end) hms
