Germany Warns of Regional War as Mideast Tensions Rise
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz held a phone conversation Sunday morning with Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq to address rising tensions in the Middle East, a government spokesperson confirmed.
During the call, both leaders underscored the critical need to halt any further spread of violence in the region. They reaffirmed their mutual dedication to promoting a peaceful outcome through diplomatic efforts, according to the official statement.
Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, currently on a diplomatic mission across the Middle East, issued a stark warning during an interview with a news outlet on Saturday night. He cautioned that the region stands on the edge of a "serious risk of full-scale escalation."
Calling for a united international response, Wadephul stressed that all parties must demonstrate the highest level of political will to reduce tensions and prevent the conflict from expanding across borders.
Wadephul also pointed to renewed diplomatic readiness from Germany, France, and the UK to reengage Iran on its nuclear program. He expressed cautious optimism that Tehran would respond constructively. "The situation in the region is highly volatile," he said. "Further escalation would have unimaginable consequences. What this region needs is peace, not an intensification of military conflict."
He warned that failure to contain the crisis could spark a broader war, potentially destabilizing not only the Middle East but also impacting European security.
Turning to the worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza, Wadephul condemned the suffering endured by civilians. Describing the crisis as "unacceptable," he said, "hunger, death, and suffering must come to an end." He appealed to the Israeli government to allow unrestricted access for aid organizations, noting that this appeal is backed not just by Germany but by the broader global community.
