Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Saudi Arabia, Qatar start financial assistance to Syria

Saudi Arabia, Qatar start financial assistance to Syria


2025-06-15 09:34:42
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia and Qatar have unveiled a joint initiative to provide financial assistance to Syria’s public sector workers, aiming to support the country’s broader economic recovery, according to official reports.

The aid will be distributed over the course of three months, though no specific figures regarding the total amount have been disclosed.

Officials from both nations emphasized that this financial backing reflects their shared commitment to promoting Syria’s development and enhancing economic and social stability. They hope the support will help improve the living standards of Syrian citizens.

In addition, both countries voiced interest in collaborating with global partners to create more development opportunities for the Syrian population.

Back in April, Saudi Arabia and Qatar also agreed to jointly pay off Syria’s outstanding $15 million debt to the World Bank, further signaling their intention to contribute to the war-torn nation's economic rehabilitation.

MENAFN15062025000045017281ID1109676421

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search