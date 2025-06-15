403
Saudi Arabia, Qatar start financial assistance to Syria
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia and Qatar have unveiled a joint initiative to provide financial assistance to Syria’s public sector workers, aiming to support the country’s broader economic recovery, according to official reports.
The aid will be distributed over the course of three months, though no specific figures regarding the total amount have been disclosed.
Officials from both nations emphasized that this financial backing reflects their shared commitment to promoting Syria’s development and enhancing economic and social stability. They hope the support will help improve the living standards of Syrian citizens.
In addition, both countries voiced interest in collaborating with global partners to create more development opportunities for the Syrian population.
Back in April, Saudi Arabia and Qatar also agreed to jointly pay off Syria’s outstanding $15 million debt to the World Bank, further signaling their intention to contribute to the war-torn nation's economic rehabilitation.
