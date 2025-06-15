403
LA authorities take into custody eighty people
(MENAFN) Authorities in Los Angeles reported that over 80 individuals were taken into custody during the second night of a curfew imposed following unrest triggered by immigration enforcement actions.
According to statements from law enforcement, 71 of those detained were arrested for not dispersing when ordered, while seven were apprehended for violating the curfew. Two others faced charges for allegedly using deadly weapons against officers, and one was taken in for resisting arrest.
These detentions followed a significantly larger number—over 220 arrests—made during the initial night of the curfew.
The curfew was introduced by Mayor Karen Bass on Tuesday evening, targeting a portion of downtown Los Angeles. Running nightly from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., the curfew was prompted by nighttime incidents of looting and property damage that followed otherwise peaceful demonstrations earlier in the day.
Mayor Bass emphasized that the restricted zone, which spans about one square mile, would remain under curfew until officials determine that conditions have stabilized.
