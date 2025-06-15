403
Iran Signals Halt to Strikes if Israel Stops Its Assaults
(MENAFN) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced on Sunday that Iran is prepared to end its retaliatory attacks against Israel—if Israel first stops its military actions targeting Iran.
Addressing a group of foreign diplomats in Tehran, Araghchi asserted that the conflict had not been initiated by Iran, stating the country had been forced into action.
“Our defense is fully legitimate and will be carried out with strength, solely in response to aggression,” he remarked.
“If the attacks cease, Iran’s retaliatory actions will also end.”
His remarks came amid surging violence between the two nations. Tensions reached new heights after Israeli air raids on Friday struck multiple locations in Tehran, including military compounds and suspected nuclear facilities. In response, Iran launched a counteroffensive within hours.
On Saturday night, Iran intensified its campaign with a second wave of strikes—an operation it has labeled True Promise III—primarily targeting key infrastructure in the northern Israeli city of Haifa. In retaliation, Israeli forces struck sites in Tehran, including the defense ministry and major oil storage centers.
According to Iranian officials, the initial day of Israel’s offensive claimed 78 lives. The second round of attacks reportedly killed additional civilians, among them children.
The latest escalation has also derailed diplomatic efforts. A planned sixth round of indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the United States, facilitated by Oman, was abruptly put on hold. The negotiations had been scheduled for Sunday in Muscat.
