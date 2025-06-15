Moci Virtual Assistant AI Services Offer Integrated Digital Experience

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) is committed to deliver advanced and efficient public services. The Ministry's single window online platform enhances digital transformation, improves services to investors, and increases efficiency in service delivery.

In a recent post its X platform, MoCI highlighted the launch of two AI-powered services – 'The Smart Assistant' on the Single Window Platform, and 'Saif' on the ministry's official website and mobile application, in collaboration with Microsoft offering users a smarter and more seamless digital experience.

The post stated,“Meet Saif - the virtual assistant of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, here to support you every step of the way as you establish your business with ease and convenience. You can benefit from the virtual assistant by visiting the Ministry's website.”

“You can rely on the 'Smart Assistant' service to save time and effort, while registering your company,” it added.

It further noted that the smart assistant feature helps to choose the most suitable business activities for the project. It checks the availability of the trade name instantly while ensuring an easy and interactive experience via text or voice chat.

This initiative forms part of the Ministry's ongoing efforts to advance digital transformation and enhance the quality of government services provided to the public.

The 'Smart Assistant' is available through the Single Window platform, while 'Saif' has been deployed as a virtual assistant across the Ministry's official website and mobile application. Both tools are designed to provide a seamless, integrated user experience for various users.

It can be accessed when establishing a company during the step of selecting the business activity. The AI-powered Single Window platform makes it easier for investors to choose appropriate business activities and trade names by providing a smooth and efficient registration process.

The smart assistant aims to streamline procedures and accelerate transaction completion by providing instant responses to user inquiries and guiding step-by-step through the transactions-without the need for direct employee interaction.

The service is available around the clock, enhancing both the efficiency and continuity of service delivery.

The tool represents a qualitative addition to the Ministry's digital services ecosystem. Saif was developed using the latest artificial intelligence technologies to offer users a fast, reliable, and interactive experience, enabling them to access information and complete services with ease.

It helps to understand the consumer rights and submit complaints while guiding through the website and simplifying access to services. The virtual assistant Saif further directs to key investment opportunities providing a simplified guide to licensing procedures and introducing the main incentives available.

These digital initiatives fall within the MoCI's broader plan to modernise its digital infrastructure and expand the scope of its e-services. The objective is to improve the user journey and establish a leading model for smart government services.

The platform features interactive interface that offers users a modern and friendly interface, allowing them to navigate various services at the push of a button.

The single window online platform delivers a more streamlined customer experience that minimises time and effort to complete transactions. A wide range of services can now be navigated through a central, single dashboard giving investors access to an array of integrated services in one place, making it easy for users to track all their transactions.

The platform includes a search tool for commercial activities and the requirements for each activity. It also includes a digital archive for all documents and correspondence, enabling users to save and easily access documents at any time.

This advanced search feature allows users to quickly find various commercial activities and view the specific conditions and requirements for each, helping them choose the activities that best suit their business.