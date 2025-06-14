Alex Miller Keeps Classic Country Flame Burning With Alan Jackson Song 'Secondhand Smoke'

Alex Miller's Secondhand Smoke

Alex Miller Backstage at Opry - Credit: Straight South Imagery

- Alex MillerNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Neo-traditionalist Alex Miller is keeping the classic Country flame burning with the Billy Jam Records' release of“Secondhand Smoke,” available for purchase now. Written by Alan Jackson and Jim McBride and released previously by Jackson as an album track, the tune is a twangy tale of heartbreak on the horizon. The signs are as obvious as a five-alarm fire:You told me that flame burned out a long, long time agoNow he's back in town and I'm afraid that's way too close'Cause he still gets you hotter than a fish fry in July. . . So, I'll pretend that I don't careAnd leave before I chokeI won't let you kill me with thatSecondhand Smoke (McBride/Jackson)Writer McBride is excited to have Alex's attention on the song.“He knows where he belongs in the music world and is doing his part to keep traditional Country music alive. I love his version of“Secondhand Smoke." One of my favorite 'children' has finally found a great home.”For Miller, the chance to record a song written by one of his heroes was irresistible.“There's not a Country singer alive today who doesn't owe a tip of their hat to Alan Jackson. When I realized it was from his catalog and co-written with hitmaker Jim McBride, I just had to cut it,” Alex states.“Secondhand Smoke” is an up-tempo danceable dream of a record that's sure to have boots hittin' the floor wherever it's played. Opening with sizzling electric guitar licks and a slippery steel guitar, the sparks begin to fly with Alex's energetic vocal fanning the flames. It's a hit at Miller's shows and fans will have ample opportunities to see the Kentucky wonder live this summer at these upcoming shows.June 20 - Tulsa, OK - Hard Rock Hotel & CasinoJune 25 - Hebron, KY - Boone Co. FairJuly 2 - Denton, NC - Denton Family FarmJuly 5 - Leburn, KY - Mine Made Park (EXILE)July 11 - Knoxville, IA - Marion County Fair (Rodney Atkins)July 12 - Greenville, KY - Outdoors Downtown GreenvilleJuly 18 - Hodgenville, KY (private)July 19 - Hodgenville, KY - The Lincoln JamboreeJuly 25 - York, PA - The York State Fair (Alabama)July 26 - Cottageville, WV - Jackson County Jr FairJuly 29 - Little Valley, NY - Cattaraugus County Fair (Tracy Byrd)Aug 2 - Columbus, OH - Ohio State Fair (Trace Adkins)Aug 6 - Pittsfield, PA - Warren County FairAug 8 - Piqua, OH - Lock 9 ParkAug 9 - Louisville, KY (private)Aug 13 - Put In Bay, OH - Put In Bay Airport - (Luke Bryan, Ashley McBryde)Aug 16 - Seymour, IN - Jackson Live and Events CenterKeep up with Alex viaWebsite | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | YouTube

MARTHA MOORE

so much MOORE media

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.