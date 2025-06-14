403
Pegagang Announces Pega CPBA Infinity'24 Online Training Empowering Future Business Architects
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) PegaGang, a trusted name in Pega training, is excited to announce the launch of its Pega CPBA Infinity'24 Online Training, a comprehensive and industry-aligned program designed for aspiring Pega Business Architects. The new batch is set to begin this month and aims to equip professionals with the skills required to excel in Pega Business Architecture roles.
The Pega Certified Business Architect (CPBA) certification is one of the most essential credentials for individuals involved in gathering requirements, designing business solutions, and aligning Pega applications with business needs. The CPBA Infinity'24 edition offers updated content in line with the latest Pega Infinity'24 platform and emphasizes real-world use cases, hands-on experience, and best practices in business solution design.
Key Highlights of the Training Program:
.Live Online Interactive Sessions with Certified Pega Experts
.Updated Curriculum based on Pega Infinity'24 features
.Practical Assignments and Real-time Project Scenarios
.Doubt-Clearing Sessions and Mock Exams for Certification Preparation
.Flexible Weekday and Weekend Batches
.Certificate of Completion and Guidance for CPBA Certification
“The Pega CPBA Infinity'24 Online Training is tailored to prepare business professionals to drive successful Pega implementations. Whether you're a business analyst, system architect, or domain expert, this course offers a clear path to becoming a Certified Pega Business Architect,” said a spokesperson from PegaGang.
PegaGang continues to be a pioneer in delivering high-quality Pega training programs, backed by a network of industry professionals and real-time trainers. Their learner-focused approach, combined with a solid curriculum, makes PegaGang a preferred choice among Pega aspirants worldwide.
Enrollment for the new batch is now open. Interested candidates are encouraged to register early, as seats are limited.
For more details and registration, visit: (at)com
Or contact: Info(at)pegagang
