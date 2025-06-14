Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine Receives Additional EUR 1B From EU Using Frozen Russian Assets

2025-06-14 05:27:18
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has received another EUR 1 billion from the European Union from profits generated by frozen Russian assets.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

According to Shmyhal, this is the fifth tranche of macro-financial assistance provided under the EU's Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration (ERA) initiative.

"The funds raised will be directed toward key expenditures in the state budget," he said.

Read also: Frozen Russian assets must fund Ukraine's reconstruction – Deputy Finance Minister

In total, Ukraine has received EUR 7 billion through the ERA initiative, with resources secured from the proceeds of immobilized Russian assets.

"We thank our partners for their consistent and reliable support. Together, we will make the aggressor pay for all the damage inflicted on Ukraine," Shmyhal said.

As previously reported, Ukraine and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) signed an agreement to unlock $3 billion under the ERA initiative.

