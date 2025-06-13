Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.


2025-06-13 03:11:12
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:58 AM EST - Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. : Announces the retirement of Michael (Mick) MacBean as a director and confirms the monthly dividend with respect to June of $0.11 per common share is to be paid on July 15, for shareholders of record on June 30. Dividends paid by Peyto to Canadian residents are eligible dividends for Canadian income tax purposes. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. shares T are trading up $0.25 at $20.51.

MENAFN13062025000212011056ID1109671978

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search