U.S. President Urges Iran To Resume Nuclear Talks Before Time Runs Out


2025-06-13 07:05:43
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13.​ President of the United States, Donald Trump, has called on Iran to resume nuclear negotiations and reach an agreement in the aftermath of Israeli strikes, the president said in a post on his Truth Social media platform page, Trend reports.

"I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal. I told them, in the strongest of words, to 'just do it,' but no matter how hard they tried, no matter how close they got, they just couldn't get it done," he stated.

Trump added that if this trajectory continues, the situation will only worsen.

"There has already been great death and destruction, but there is still time to make this slaughter, with the next already planned attacks being even more brutal, come to an end. Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left, and save what was once known as the Iranian Empire.

No more death, no more destruction, JUST DO IT, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE. God Bless You All!", the post concluded.

