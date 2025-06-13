Jordanian Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission Announces Temporary Closure Of Airspace

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 13 (Petra)-- The Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC) has announced a temporary closure of Jordanian airspace.This precautionary measure is taken in light of the military escalation in the region.CARC Chief Commissioner Haitham Misto said in a statement today that the decision is in line with the international civil aviation standards and obligations relating to safety of flights.Misto noted that the decision is part of a precautionary measures taken by the authority to protect civil flights and passengers' safety. He said the decision will be continuously assessed and reviewed.He stated that CARC is in contact with airlines to provide their passengers and stakeholders with the necessary information.