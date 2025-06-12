Zoom Reimagines Customer Experience With Agentic AI

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Zoom CX solutions deliver smarter self-service and AI-first tools for customers and contact center supervisors

Dubai, United Arab Emirates. June 2025: Today, Zoom announced a major advancement for its customer experience platform (ZCX), launching agentic AI capabilities with next-gen contact center solutions - including an upgraded agentic Zoom Virtual Agent - that will reinvent how businesses engage with customers. In addition, Zoom is rolling out new AI tools for real-time analytics and Quality Management (QM) designed to help organizations meet growing customer expectations while reducing operational complexity and cost.

“Agentic AI is unlocking advanced intelligent self-service capabilities, and Zoom CX customers can now harness this technology,” said Smita Hashim, chief product officer at Zoom.“Through our agentic Virtual Agent and effortless AI agent creation with Zoom AI Studio, we aim to empower businesses with AI that proactively takes action on behalf of customers, making it simpler than ever for businesses to deploy scalable, high-quality support solutions.”

Reimagining self-service with agentic AI: Zoom Virtual Agent

The next evolution of Zoom Virtual Agent now embeds agentic AI at its core, allowing it to move beyond answering simple customer questions to deliver real resolutions. It combines natural, fluid, and highly scalable automation with proactive reasoning to autonomously solve complex, end-to-end customer scenarios. Now available across both chat and voice channels, the upgraded Zoom Virtual Agent is built to meet the rising demand for self-service that's fast, accurate, and seamless across channels. With 85% of customer service leaders planning to explore or pilot customer-facing conversational generative AI solutions in 2025, the urgency to adopt intelligent automation has never been greater. Built natively within the broader Zoom ecosystem, Zoom Virtual Agent integrates effortlessly with Zoom Contact Center to enable smooth, context-rich handoffs between virtual and live agents.



Autonomous resolution of complex end-to-end tasks, such as processing returns, updating account details, or booking appointments, without the need for human intervention.

Advanced reasoning and memory, allowing the Virtual Agent to understand context across interactions, recall recent conversations, and deliver accurate, personalized support, without starting from scratch.

Context-aware, brand-aligned conversations, adapting tone and language to match a brand's voice while delivering natural, engaging interactions. Uses agentic AI to adjust and determine flow based on customer requests. Effortless deployment through AI Studio, allowing teams to quickly build and launch specialized virtual agents, accelerating time to value and keeping pace with evolving business and customer demands.

Zoom Virtual Agent now delivers:

The latest evolution of Zoom Virtual Agent is now available, launching with seamless integration with Zoom Contact Center, Genesys Cloud, and multiple CRMs like Salesforce, ServiceNow, Zendesk, and Microsoft Dynamics.

Turning insight into action with AI-first supervisor tools:

Zoom's new analytics and quality management updates give CX leaders the visibility and speed they need to drive meaningful improvements across their contact center operations, enabling simplified workdays for supervisors, expedited contact center agent upskilling, and, ultimately, increased customer satisfaction

CX Analytics, now available, delivers the next generation of Zoom Contact Center reporting with enhanced data visualization, customizable dashboards, and journey-level insights across both Zoom Phone and Zoom Contact Center. Designed to align with widely accepted industry benchmarks, CX Analytics helps teams assess operational efficiency, agent engagement, and service quality across the Zoom Contact Center platform. Contact center supervisors can tailor visualizations to match their business needs, dive deeper into multi-channel trends, and use real-time or historical views to identify patterns over time.

CX Insights, a new intelligence hub for the Zoom CX suite, uses generative AI to automatically analyze data, uncover hidden trends, and surface actionable insights. Contact center leaders and agents will receive AI-powered recommendations in real time to help improve agent performance, customer satisfaction, and operational efficiency. CX Insights is planned to be available later this year.

AI Scheduling, now available, leverages AI to manage the entire forecasting and scheduling process. First, AI creates a forecast (short or long-term) based on customer interaction history. Then, AI Scheduling automatically creates shifts and assigns agents to those shifts based on preferences like preferred start times. This helps save WFM managers' time by reducing setup and configuration time and automating shift adjustments.

AI Topic Detection, now available in Zoom Quality Management, automatically identifies trending themes in customer interactions so supervisors can isolate and analyze issues in real time. Traditional topic detection requires supervisors to preemptively identify topics and map keywords and phrases to them. AI Topic Detection intelligently associates natural language with trending themes, eliminating configuration work and allowing for organic topic discovery. These trends can then be taken back to the organization to address common customer issues to get ahead of future pain points.



Auto QM - Uses generative AI to automatically score up to 100% of customer interactions. It replaces manual sampling and removes bias while increasing visibility into agent performance, providing supervisors with a clear readout of where agents can improve to offer more upskilling of talent. Ask QM - A conversational interface that lets supervisors search transcripts by asking questions like,“What caused low sentiment on this interaction?” or“What did my agent do well on this call?” This allows supervisors to spend less time identifying potential issues and more time enhancing contact center operations.

Advanced Quality Management, now available with Zoom Contact Center Elite licenses or as an add-on at $60 per seat, includes:

These tools shift contact center operations from reactive to proactive, enabling faster feedback loops, data-driven coaching, and ongoing process improvement.