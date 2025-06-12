403
Zoom Reimagines Customer Experience With Agentic AI
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Zoom CX solutions deliver smarter self-service and AI-first tools for customers and contact center supervisors
Dubai, United Arab Emirates. June 2025: Today, Zoom announced a major advancement for its customer experience platform (ZCX), launching agentic AI capabilities with next-gen contact center solutions - including an upgraded agentic Zoom Virtual Agent - that will reinvent how businesses engage with customers. In addition, Zoom is rolling out new AI tools for real-time analytics and Quality Management (QM) designed to help organizations meet growing customer expectations while reducing operational complexity and cost. “Agentic AI is unlocking advanced intelligent self-service capabilities, and Zoom CX customers can now harness this technology,” said Smita Hashim, chief product officer at Zoom.“Through our agentic Virtual Agent and effortless AI agent creation with Zoom AI Studio, we aim to empower businesses with AI that proactively takes action on behalf of customers, making it simpler than ever for businesses to deploy scalable, high-quality support solutions.” Reimagining self-service with agentic AI: Zoom Virtual Agent The next evolution of Zoom Virtual Agent now embeds agentic AI at its core, allowing it to move beyond answering simple customer questions to deliver real resolutions. It combines natural, fluid, and highly scalable automation with proactive reasoning to autonomously solve complex, end-to-end customer scenarios. Now available across both chat and voice channels, the upgraded Zoom Virtual Agent is built to meet the rising demand for self-service that's fast, accurate, and seamless across channels. With 85% of customer service leaders planning to explore or pilot customer-facing conversational generative AI solutions in 2025, the urgency to adopt intelligent automation has never been greater. Built natively within the broader Zoom ecosystem, Zoom Virtual Agent integrates effortlessly with Zoom Contact Center to enable smooth, context-rich handoffs between virtual and live agents. Zoom Virtual Agent now delivers:
Autonomous resolution of complex end-to-end tasks, such as processing returns, updating account details, or booking appointments, without the need for human intervention.
Advanced reasoning and memory, allowing the Virtual Agent to understand context across interactions, recall recent conversations, and deliver accurate, personalized support, without starting from scratch.
Context-aware, brand-aligned conversations, adapting tone and language to match a brand's voice while delivering natural, engaging interactions. Uses agentic AI to adjust and determine flow based on customer requests.
Effortless deployment through AI Studio, allowing teams to quickly build and launch specialized virtual agents, accelerating time to value and keeping pace with evolving business and customer demands.
Auto QM - Uses generative AI to automatically score up to 100% of customer interactions. It replaces manual sampling and removes bias while increasing visibility into agent performance, providing supervisors with a clear readout of where agents can improve to offer more upskilling of talent.
Ask QM - A conversational interface that lets supervisors search transcripts by asking questions like,“What caused low sentiment on this interaction?” or“What did my agent do well on this call?” This allows supervisors to spend less time identifying potential issues and more time enhancing contact center operations.
