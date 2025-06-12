403
Digital Camera "X half" in India
(MENAFN- The Mavericks) New Delhi, 12th June 2025: FUJIFILM India – a leader in imaging technology is pleased to announce the launch of the "X half" compact digital camera (Model name: FUJIFILM X-HF1) as the newest model in the X Series, which uses FUJIFI’M’s unique color reproduction technology to produce exceptional images with a compact, lightweight camera. Inspired by half-frame cameras, the X half offers new creative expressions and enchanting photographic experiences.
Sharing his excitement about the new launch, Mr. Koji –ada – Managing Director, FUJIFILM India sa“d, “At FUJIFILM India, we are committed to delivering innovative products and solutions that embody our Group pu‘pose of ‘Giving Our World M’re Smiles.’ By blending diverse ideas, unique capabilities, and extraordinary people, we aim to create solutions that bring joy and smiles to the wo’ld. This isn’t just a prod’ct launch; it’s a celebration of visual storytelling in a format that feels familiar yet forward-looking“ We be”ieve the “X half” will ignite a new wave of photographic curiosit” across generations.”
Mr. Arun Babu, Associate Director & Head o™ Digital Camera, instax™ & Optical Devices Business, FUJIFILM India added, “The “X h’lf” is more than a camera, it’s a tool for self-expression. With intuitive design, iconic film simulations, and playful modes like 2-in-1 compositions and Film Camera Mode, it empowers users to slow down, shoot with intention, and enjoy the creative proc’ss. This product brings Fujifilm’s signature color science to a new audience who values both aesthetics” and authenticity in their content.”
The “X half” features a rear LCD monitor ideal for vertical composition, allowing vertical shooting and movie recording at a 3:4 aspect ratio. The "2-in-1" *2 feature allows users to combine two still images or movies into one composition in-camera, providing richer storytelling capabilities than single images.
The optical viewfinder evokes the feel of film cameras, recreating and improving upon distinctive rendering capabilities. The camera features our popular "Film Simulation" and "Grain Effect", which reproduces the unique grain texture of film photos, along with new filters such as light leak and halation, to provide users with a wide range of creative expressions.
Our lightweight design and aesthetics evoke the appeal of classic cameras in a compact 240 g body. The compact size and easy-to-use touch controls on the rear LCD of the X half mean that you are ready to shoot anywhere, anytime.
The new dedicated““X half ”pp” will also enhance the joy of viewing, sharing, and printing. Pairing the camera with Bluetooth mobile devices allows you to transfer still images and movies to smartphones, enjoy various viewing formats, and send images to i™stax™ Link series smartphone printers *3.
We are also introducing a "Film Camera Mode" to simulate the thrilling experience of film photography. Rediscover the magic and excitement of film photography as you view subjects through the optical viewfinder, pull the frame advance lever on th’ camera’s top plate after each shot, and digitally develop images through the dedicated "” half app”.
