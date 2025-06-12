Bye-Bye, One-Directional Blending: Tribest's Backspintm Ushers In A Blending Breakthrough--Forever Changing The Way We Blend
The Tribest BackspinTM introduces patented contra-rotating technology: blades spin in one direction while the container rotates the opposite way. Consumers can reduce oxidation with the built-in vacuum function, enhancing flavor and shelf life. This revolutionary design creates head-on impacts while blending-a more effective process that delivers smoother textures, faster results, and uses half the electricity.
"At Tribest, our mission has always been to make healthy living easier by creating tools that simplify wellness-without compromising on quality or nutrition," said Will Choi, Tribest's CEO. "That passion led us to introduce the Personal Blender, which brought single-serving blending to the world and helped shape an entirely new category. Since then, we've pushed boundaries of what blending can do-from increasing power with our Dynapro Blender to preserving nutrients with our vacuum-powered system. Now, with the BackspinTM, we're introducing the first true reinvention of blending mechanics in over 100 years. This industry-first design doesn't just improve blending-it completely revolutionizes it. With our contra-rotating impact technology, we're solving the core inefficiencies of traditional blenders and making it easier than ever to nourish your body with integrity and ease."
Unlike traditional or power blenders, the Tribest Backspin is a completely hands-free blender, intuitively designed to eliminate the need for manual intervention–no tamper, no lid hole, and no more struggling to blend frozen fruit or fibrous ingredients. Providing a superior blending experience, consumers will be able to enjoy luscious sorbets, turn their favorite roasted nuts into smooth nut butter, and even create snow-like shaved ice.
The Tribest BackspinTM Contra-Rotating Impact Blender is available now at an MSRP of $499.95 at and through select online retailers. To learn more, visit Tribest's website, follow on social media, or explore product videos on the Tribest YouTube channel. For imagery, please see HERE .
ABOUT TRIBEST:
Based out of Anaheim, California, Tribest Corporation has proudly spent over 35 years manufacturing high-quality appliances, designed to make healthy living easy. Tribest aims to provide its customers with the latest innovations to help maintain a healthy lifestyle. Its products range from premium juicers, blenders, dehydrators, spiralizers, sprouters, nut milk makers, coffee appliances, and more. Learn more at .
MEDIA CONTACT:
T-Aira Jelks
HYPH PR
[email protected]
310.694.0895
SOURCE Tribest
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
