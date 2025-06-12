403
U.S. Reduces Embassy Workers in Baghdad
(MENAFN) The United States is withdrawing some diplomatic personnel from its embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, as confirmed by a State Department representative to a news agency on Wednesday.
The spokesperson stated, "President Trump is committed to keeping Americans safe, both at home and abroad. In keeping with that commitment, we are constantly assessing the appropriate personnel posture at all our embassies."
According to the official, the decision to lessen staff was made "based on our latest analysis."
It remains uncertain how many diplomatic workers are involved in the evacuation or whether all American personnel will depart the embassy.
The reduction follows a high-level national security discussion convened by President Trump at Camp David just three days earlier.
Camp David, situated in the secluded countryside of Maryland, offers greater discretion for conducting sensitive deliberations than the White House.
Although specific topics of the meeting have not been revealed, Leader Trump did confirm that the session included discussions with top military leaders.
Meanwhile, a news platform reported, citing unnamed Israeli authorities, that the Israeli armed forces "has been on extremely high alert in recent days for possible escalation with Iran."
