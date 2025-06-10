APR (Rwanda) and Petro de Luanda (Angola) Advance to Basketball Africa League (BAL) Semifinals in Pretoria

MENAFN - African Press Organization) Pretoria, South Africa, June 10, 2025/APO Group/ --

APR (Rwanda) punched its ticket to the Basketball Africa League (BAL) ( ) Semifinals with a commanding 104–73 victory over Rivers Hoopers (Nigeria). Nuni Omot led the charge with 21 points, while Aliou Diarra contributed a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds. The Rwandan side shot an impressive 50% from beyond the arc and 62.5% from the field overall. For the River Hoopers, Madut Akec paced the team with 21 points, and Raphael Putney chipped in 12.

Meanwhile, the defending champions Petro de Luanda (Angola) are heading back to the BAL Semifinals after a 95–84 win over US Monastir (Tunisia). Kendrick Ray led all scorers with 20 points, while Yanick Moreira added 15. US Monastir was led by Patrick Hardy Jr. with 17 points, and Firas Lahyani added 15 in the loss.

The BAL Semifinals are set for Wednesday, July 11. Al Ahli Tripoli (Libya) will face APR at 4:00 p.m. CAT, followed by Al Ittihad (Egypt) vs. Petro de Luanda (Angola) at 7:00 p.m. CAT.

Petro de Luanda (Angola) take on US Monastir (Tunisia) at SunBet Arena in Pretoria, South Africa on June 9, 2025 (Photo by Armand Lenoir, BAL/Getty Images)



Petro de Luanda's Samkelo Cele (South Africa) celebrates Petro's win against US Monastir during BAL Playoffs at SunBet Arena in Pretoria, South Africa on June 9, 2025 (Photo by Armand Lenoir, BAL/Getty Images)



