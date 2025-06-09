Prostate Cancer Treatment Market Size In The 7MM Was ~USD 12,300 Million In 2023 And Is Expected To Show Positive Growth By 2034, Estimates Delveinsight

DelveInsight's “Prostate Cancer Treatment Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034” report delivers an in-depth understanding of all prostate cancer types, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the prostate cancer market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

In June 2025, Novartis Pharmaceuticals announced a study is to evaluate the efficacy and safety of 177Lu-PSMA-617 in combination with Standard of Care, versus Standard of Care alone, in adult male patients with mHSPC. In this study, the SoC is defined as a combination of Androgen Receptor Directed Therapy + Androgen Deprivation Therapy. Approximately 1126 patients will be randomized in this study. As of 31-Jan-2024, 1144 participants have been enrolled in 20 countries.

In 2023, the 7MM had approximately 7,279,500 Prostate Cancer Prevalence Cases. These are expected to rise due to the growing geriatric population and advancements in diagnostic capabilities during the forecast period (2024-2034).

The five-year Prostate Cancer Prevalent Cases in the US was ~1,093,300 in 2023.

Among the EU4 and the UK, Germany accounted for the highest number of metastatic CRPC cases while, Spain had the lowest cases, in 2023.

As per the estimates, in the US, majority of the cases were found to be localized/locally advanced cases (Stage I-III), comprising approximately 56% of total cases, while nearly 33% belonged to biochemical recurrence/ progressive cases, and ~11% belonged to metastatic cases.

Around 43% of all metastatic prostate cancer cases are attributed for mCRPC and rest 57% are attributed for mCSPC.

The leading Prostate Cancer Companies such as Merck & Co, Pfizer, Orion, Zenith Epigenetics, ESSA Pharma, RhoVac, AstraZeneca, Advaxis, Inc., Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Laekna Limited, Bracco Diagnostics, Inc, Arvinas Inc, Epizyme, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Veru Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Exelixis, Luye Pharma Group, Amgen, Innocrin Pharmaceutical, Bayer, Nymox Pharmaceutical, Matrix Biomed, Tavanta Therapeutics, Fortis Therapeutics, Inc., Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Clarity Pharmaceuticals, Leap Therapeutics, Hinova pharmaceuticals, Vaccitech, Cardiff Oncology, Suzhou Kintor Pharmaceuticals, Teneobio, Inc., Janux Therapeutics, Fusion Pharmaceuticals, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, BioXcel Therapeutics, Onxeo S.A, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, HOOKIPA Pharma, Nuvation Bio, Ambrx, enGene, Jemincare, CellVax Therapeutics, POINT Biopharma, Oncternal Therapeutics, Immunic AG, BioNTech SE, and others.

Prostate Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM



Total Prostate Cancer Prevalent cases

Prostate Cancer Five–year prevalent cases

Prostate Cancer Age-specific cases Total cases of Prostate cancer by clinical stages (Total Prevalent cases of nmCSPC, Total Prevalent cases of mCSPC, Total Prevalent cases of nmCRPC, and Total Prevalent cases of mCRPC)

Prostate Cancer Marketed Drugs

NUBEQA (darolutamide): Bayer

NUBEQA (darolutamide) is an oral androgen receptor inhibitor. It is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with nmCRPC and mCSPC/mHSPC in combination with docetaxel. NUBEQA is administered 600 mg, (two 300 mg tablets) orally twice daily. In 2023, Bayer reported that its global revenue from NUBEQA amounted to around USD 941 million.

ERLEADA (apalutamide): Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine (Janssen)

ERLEADA is a next-generation oral androgen receptor inhibitor. It is indicated for the treatment of patients with mCSPC/mHSPC and nmCRPC. ERLEADA is administered 240 mg orally once daily. In 2023, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine reported that its global revenue from ERLEADA amounted to USD 2,387 million.

XTANDI (enzalutamide): Astellas Pharma/Pfizer

XTANDI is an orally bioavailable, organic, non-steroidal small molecule targeting the AR with potential antineoplastic activity. It is indicated for the treatment of patients with CRPC, mCSPC/mHSPC, nmCRPC with biochemical recurrence at high risk for metastasis. XTANDI is administered 160 mg orally once daily. In 2023, Pfizer reported that its global revenue from XTANDI amounted to USD 1,191 million.

Prostate Cancer Emerging Drugs

Opevesostat (MK-5684; ODM-208): Merck and Orion

Opevesostat is an oral, non-steroidal, and selective inhibitor of CYP11A1 discovered and developed by Orion and is being investigated for the treatment of hormone-dependent cancers, such as prostate cancer. In July 2024, Merck and Orion announced a mutual exercise of options providing Merck global exclusive rights to opevesostat for the treatment of mCRPC. Merck and Orion initiated OMAHA1 (NCT06136624) and OMAHA2a (NCT06136650), two pivotal Phase III Prostate Cancer Clinical Trials evaluating opevesostat in combination with hormone replacement therapy (HRT), for the treatment of certain patients with mCRPC. Final results from the OMAHA1 trial are expected in 2028 and OMAHA2a trial final results are anticipated in 2030. In addition to these, Merck has also presented updated CYPIDES Phase II results of opevesostat mCRPC at ESMO Congress 2024.

CAN-2409: Candel Therapeutics

CAN-2409, Candel's most advanced viral immunotherapy candidate, is a replication-defective adenovirus that delivers the herpes simplex virus thymidine kinase (HSV-tk) gene to cancer cells. Moreover, according to the company's corporate presentation, the company expects to announce topline data from this clinical trial by Q4 2024 for its ongoing placebo-controlled, randomized pivotal Phase III clinical trial of CAN-2409 in patients with low-to-intermediate-risk, localized, non-metastatic-prostate-cancer-and-Phase-II-trial-for-patients-undergoing active surveillance for localized prostate cancer. The drug CAN-2409 is presently undergoing evaluation in a Phase I clinical trial to assess its safety and tolerability in patients.

KPG-121: Kangpu Biopharmaceuticals

KPG-121 is a modulator of the Cereblon (CRBN) E3 ubiquitin ligase complex CRL4-CRBN targeting rapid ubiquitination and degradation of casein kinase 1A1 (CK1a) and transcription factors Aiolos (IKZF3) and Ikaros (IKZF1). KPG-121 promotes anti-proliferation and anti-angiogenesis activities and enhances immunomodulatory properties. A Phase I study to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy of KPG-121 when combined with enzalutamide, abiraterone, or apalutamide for the treatment of patients with mCRPC or nmCRPC was completed in the US. KPG-121 was well tolerated and demonstrated a favorable pharmacokinetic profile as well as promising efficacy.

Prostate Cancer Companies

Merck & Co, Pfizer, Orion, Zenith Epigenetics, ESSA Pharma, RhoVac, AstraZeneca, Advaxis, Inc., Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Laekna Limited, Bracco Diagnostics, Inc, Arvinas Inc, Epizyme, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Veru Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Exelixis, Luye Pharma Group, Amgen, Innocrin Pharmaceutical, Bayer, Nymox Pharmaceutical, Matrix Biomed, Tavanta Therapeutics, Fortis Therapeutics, Inc., Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Clarity Pharmaceuticals, Leap Therapeutics, Hinova pharmaceuticals, Vaccitech, Cardiff Oncology, Suzhou Kintor Pharmaceuticals, Teneobio, Inc., Janux Therapeutics, Fusion Pharmaceuticals, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, BioXcel Therapeutics, Onxeo S.A, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, HOOKIPA Pharma, Nuvation Bio, Ambrx, enGene, Jemincare, CellVax Therapeutics, POINT Biopharma, Oncternal Therapeutics, Immunic AG, BioNTech SE, and others

Prostate Cancer Drugs Market Insights

Currently, the market holds a diverse range of therapeutic alternatives for treatment, including PARP inhibitors, androgen receptor inhibitors, CYP17 inhibitors, microtubule inhibitors, radioligand therapies, GnRH receptor antagonists, and others in different lines of treatment. Androgen receptor pathway inhibitors are a mainstay of treatment for patients with prostate cancer. There are currently four approved androgen receptor pathway inhibitors in the United States: three anti-androgens - apalutamide, enzalutamide, and darolutamide, as well as an androgen receptor pathway inhibitor, abiraterone acetate.

Prostate Cancer Market Outlook

Prostate cancer starts as localized prostate cancer when only found in the prostate and surgery or radiation can be used to treat it. Sometimes, hormone therapy might also be used. Increased sophistication of prostate imaging has allowed for the rapid emergence of focal therapies such as focal laser ablation, high-intensity focal ultrasound (HIFU), irreversible electroporation (IRE), photodynamic therapy (VTP), and focal cryotherapy. Radical prostatectomy can be open (ORP), laparoscopic (LRP), or robotic-assisted (RARP). ORP is the traditional method, whilst LRP and RARP are increasing in popularity.

Coverage- 7MM

Study Period- 2020-2034

Prostate Cancer Companies- Merck & Co, Pfizer, Orion, Zenith Epigenetics, ESSA Pharma, RhoVac, AstraZeneca, Advaxis, Inc., Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Laekna Limited, Bracco Diagnostics, Inc, Arvinas Inc, Epizyme, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Veru Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Exelixis, Luye Pharma Group, Amgen, Innocrin Pharmaceutical, Bayer, Nymox Pharmaceutical, Matrix Biomed, Tavanta Therapeutics, Fortis Therapeutics, Inc., Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Clarity Pharmaceuticals, Leap Therapeutics, Hinova pharmaceuticals, Vaccitech, Cardiff Oncology, Suzhou Kintor Pharmaceuticals, Teneobio, Inc., Janux Therapeutics, Fusion Pharmaceuticals, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, BioXcel Therapeutics, Onxeo S.A, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, HOOKIPA Pharma, Nuvation Bio, Ambrx, enGene, Jemincare, CellVax Therapeutics, POINT Biopharma, Oncternal Therapeutics, Immunic AG, BioNTech SE, and others

Prostate Cancer Pipeline Therapies- Apalutamide, Abiraterone acetate, Prednisone, Glucocorticoid, PS-341 (bortezomib), AAA617, AAA517, Piflufolastat F 18 and others.

Prostate Cancer Market Dynamics: Prostate Cancer Market Drivers and Barriers Prostate Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement, Unmet Needs and Future Perspectives

