Urea Strippers Market To Reach USD 10.7 Billion By 2035 Amid Soaring Fertilizer And Industrial Urea Demand

Urea Strippers Market

The global urea strippers market is growing steadily, fueled by rising fertilizer demand and expanding agricultural needs in high-growth regions.

- opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at FMINEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The urea strippers market is projected to grow from USD 8.4 billion in 2025 to USD 10.7 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period. The market growth will be led by new production plant installations, refurbishment of aging facilities, and expanding application base of urea derivatives.The global urea strippers market is witnessing a significant uptick, driven by a persistent surge in fertilizer demand and increasing applications in industrial sectors. With the world population projected to exceed 9 billion by 2050, ensuring food security is becoming paramount. This has led to a rapid escalation in agricultural output, with urea fertilizers playing a vital role due to their affordability and effectiveness in boosting crop yields.Regions such as Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Latin America-home to intensive agricultural activity-are particularly reliant on nitrogen-based fertilizers like urea. The role of urea strippers, crucial in optimizing the urea production process, has become more pronounced than ever. These units enhance production efficiency by facilitating the recycling of ammonia and carbon dioxide, minimizing waste and improving sustainability metrics.Gain Valuable Insights from Industry Experts to Shape Your Growth Strategies. Access our Sample Report Now:Beyond agriculture, urea is witnessing increasing industrial demand as a core component in resins, adhesives, and livestock feedstock. This dual-channel consumption growth underlines the critical role urea strippers play across both farming and manufacturing ecosystems, positioning them as fundamental components in the modern agricultural-industrial nexus.Report Coverage & DeliverablesThe report provides in-depth coverage of market dynamics, technological advancements, competitive benchmarking, regional analysis, and demand-supply trends. Deliverables include future projections (2025–2035), stakeholder insights, regulatory environment, and profiles of leading market players.Key Factors Shaping Market DynamicsKey market drivers include rising global food demand, sustainability goals in fertilizer production, and broadening industrial applications of urea. Combined, these factors are pushing manufacturers to scale operations and adopt high-efficiency equipment like urea strippers.Modernization of Outdated Urea Production FacilitiesMany urea production plants globally are operating on legacy infrastructure, leading to inefficiencies and higher emissions. Market stakeholders are investing in modernizing stripper units, integrating automation and advanced heat recovery systems to cut operational costs and environmental footprint.This wave of modernization is not only improving output efficiency but also aiding compliance with stricter emission norms and energy-efficiency standards imposed by global regulatory bodies.Expansion of Urea Production Capacities in Emerging MarketsNations across South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Sub-Saharan Africa are scaling up urea manufacturing to achieve agricultural self-sufficiency. Government subsidies, combined with private sector investments, are bolstering the deployment of high-performance urea stripper systems in these regions.New urea plants are being designed with built-in stripper technologies to reduce emissions and enhance sustainability, aligning with global climate commitments and export competitiveness.Expanding Use of Urea in Industrial and Environmental ApplicationsBesides fertilizers, urea is increasingly being adopted in the production of urea-formaldehyde resins, adhesives, and NOx-reducing agents in the automotive sector (DEF - Diesel Exhaust Fluid). This industrial shift is generating parallel demand for urea strippers, especially in chemical and polymer production environments.Moreover, the growing use of urea in wastewater treatment and air purification underscores its emerging environmental role. These applications necessitate continuous, high-quality urea production-further reinforcing the need for robust stripper technologies.Key TakeawaysThe global urea stripper market is expanding steadily as fertilizer demands rise and industrial applications diversify. With a focus on efficiency, sustainability, and cost savings, urea strippers are set to play a central role in both agri-tech development and green industrial processes over the coming decade.Browse Full Report Here:Regulatory and Environmental Compliance ChallengesManufacturers face increasing regulatory pressure to reduce emissions and adhere to sustainability targets. Compliance with global environmental norms like EU ETS, EPA standards, and India's PAT scheme is prompting investments in energy-efficient and low-emission stripper systems.Non-compliance can result in hefty penalties and operational restrictions, pushing manufacturers to adopt next-gen stripper technologies with advanced recovery and recycling capabilities.A Fertilizer-Driven Economy Supporting Agricultural GrowthThe rising global population is escalating demand for high-yield crops, and urea continues to be the most preferred fertilizer. Urea strippers, by enhancing production output and reducing process waste, are supporting the evolution of a fertilizer-driven economy.In developing nations, particularly in Africa and Southeast Asia, increasing fertilizer usage per hectare is pushing investments in domestic urea production, further stimulating market demand for stripper equipment.Urea Strippers Market Key Players- Larson & Toubro – Leading EPC player offering turnkey solutions in fertilizer plant construction, including stripper units.- Saipem S.p.A. – Italian giant known for its proprietary urea stripper technology and global project footprint.- Stamicarbon – A pioneer in urea licensing technology and a major player in stripper module innovations.- Urea Casale – Renowned for integrating high-efficiency stripper systems in brownfield and greenfield urea plants.- TOYO India – Specializes in ammonia and urea synthesis equipment, catering to major Indian and Southeast Asian markets.- ALFA LAVAL – Focused on heat transfer and separation technologies that enhance stripper unit performance and energy recovery.Advanced Agriculture and Expanding Industrial ApplicationsInnovations in precision farming and nutrient management have intensified demand for high-quality urea, necessitating reliable stripper systems. Advanced stripper technology ensures not just operational efficiency but also sustainable fertilizer application.In parallel, industries utilizing urea in adhesives, plastics, and emissions control systems are driving technology upgrades in stripper systems to meet higher production demands and stringent quality benchmarks.Regional Analysis- North America – Steady demand due to tech-driven agriculture and established urea capacity.- Latin America – Growth driven by expanding farming sector and investments in fertilizer production infrastructure.- Western Europe – Focused on eco-friendly urea production with efficient stripper technology.- Eastern Europe – Rising self-sufficiency goals pushing investment in urea manufacturing.- East Asia – High adoption of stripper upgrades in China and South Korea for industrial and agri applications.- South Asia & Pacific – Fastest growing market with India and Indonesia boosting local urea production.- Middle East & Africa – New plant constructions and increased government support driving market expansion.Latest Operational Equipment Reports:Key Segments of Market ReportBy Material of Construction:Material of construction included in the study are duplex steel, stainless steel, zirconium, titanium, 25 Cr-22Ni-2Mo, and 316 L- UG.By Capacity:Capacity included in the study are upto 1,000 MTPD, 1,000-1,500 MTPD, 1,500-3,500 MTPD, and above 3,500 MTPD.Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on Industrial Automation Domain:The Carbon Brush Market is projected to grow steadily, increasing USD 4,918.1 million by 2035, reflecting a CAGR of 4.5%The global building automation systems (BAS) market is projected to expand from USD 56.99 billion in 2025 to USD 114.06 billion by 2035About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis helps businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.Contact Us:Future Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531For Sales Enquiries: ...Website:LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Ankush Nikam

Future Market Insights, Inc.

+ +91 90966 84197

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.