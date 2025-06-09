Knoll Unveils Dividends Skyline, A Holistic System For The Evolving Workplace, At Fulton Market Design Days 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Knoll is now located at its new Chicago showroom, a Miesian pavilion located at 1100 West Fulton Market. Knoll has envisioned a workplace as a cohesive landscape of forms and finishes that demonstrates the power of Total Design. From welcome and lounge spaces to open plan workstations and private offices, architecture and design partners are able to understand all the possibilities for current and future workplace needs.

Total, Sophisticated System for the Contemporary Workplace

At a pivotal moment in how people are using office space today, Dividends Skyline is a distinctive response, with a number of new workstation boundaries allowing a variety of privacy choices for clients in the professional services and adjacent industries. Thin veneer and laminate screens bring tightened architectural rigor, cubbies create massing and visual order, and open shelves allow porosity and passage of light. The new range of boundary typologies balances visual and acoustic privacy with visibility and light-private, comfortable spaces that foster focused work.

Skyline Lounge creates opportunities for informal collaboration and focused retreat within compressed floor plans. This systems-first lounge program is designed to allow cohesive, non-eclectic planning that complements and integrates with workstations. With aligning depths and widths, privacy screens that match workstation panel heights, cube-like language, and paired CMF with systems, Skyline Lounge echoes the architectural workstation vernacular throughout the landscape. The system is offered in work and lounge heights.

"We are hearing more and more from our partners that there is a need for true destination offices in this time of changing office spaces, and that company cultures require hospitality and amenities, privacy, and collaboration. Simultaneously, across industries floor plans are shrinking and there is a condensation of private offices and a higher demand for privacy in the open plan," commented Senior Vice President of Design Jonathan Olivares . "Dividends Skyline creates a first-class experience even amidst the constraints workplaces are facing."

An approachable collection that promotes connection, Dividends Skyline also offers new highly specifiable planning typologies that serve all the different levels of an organization. Meeting the needs of everyone from associates and managers to directors and C-suite leaders, the collection features an array of different workstation options and seating, providing a fluid solution for different types of work.

To promote visual harmony and a cohesive aesthetic, Knoll introduces 18 new veneers and a new palette of ultra-matte laminates. New metallic finishes in champagne, bronze, and manganese allow for refined tone-on-tone blending with veneers and wood grain laminates, and are part of a comprehensive CMF palette. In addition, upholstered seating and panels can be finished in matching fabrics, offering designers a comprehensive, CMF-driven system to cohesively convey a client's culture. Translating the sophisticated style of a private office into the open plan, thoughtful details, such as mitered panel corners, alongside beveled tabletops, slim screens, and gapless panel connections which reduce visual noise, are incorporated throughout the collection.

Dividends Skyline will be available to purchase via MillerKnoll dealers for contract customers in late Winter 2025. Learn more .

New Chicago Showroom Experience at 1100 West Fulton Market

Knoll's new Chicago showroom is located in a Miesian pavilion, and is furnished as a complete workplace landscape. The space is envisioned as work of total design; space planning, furnishings, colors, materials, and finishes demonstrate Knoll's industry leadership as a partner for interior designers and architects. Visitors are met with hospitality and lounge areas, followed by open plan workstations, then private offices – a public to private progression that reflects the rhythms of work.

"The defining architectural feature is the glass pavilion-that echoes the modern metal-and-glass high-rise office environments. Our design responds to it by expanding this reflective world through silver walls, shimmering floors and the launch of new metallic powders," commented architect Pernilla Ohrstedt.

Learn more about Knoll Design Days activations .

About Knoll

Knoll brings order and beauty to workplace, hospitality, and residential environments. Founded in New York City in 1938, the furniture and interiors brand collaborates with architects, artists, and designers leading the cultural zeitgeist. It is also the licensed manufacturer of classic works by many design pioneers, including Eero Saarinen, Harry Bertoia, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, Florence Knoll, and Marcel Breuer. The Knoll portfolio allows architects and designers to remain true to the philosophy of "total design," where material, color, and form work in harmony to deliver a complete experience of space. Learn more at Knoll.

SOURCE Knoll