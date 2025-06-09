Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Moe Affirms Commitment To Fair, Secure Grade 12 Exams


2025-06-09 09:04:06
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 9 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Education (MoE) has reiterated, Monday, its commitment to ensuring a fair and secure environment for Grade 12 final exams, which are set to begin on Wednesday.
In an official statement, the ministry emphasized that it will not tolerate cheating or the spread of misinformation.
The ministry stressed that the exams will be conducted under strict standards of fairness and transparency, and affirmed full adherence to disciplinary regulations to protect the integrity of the educational process and uphold accountability.
About 17 social media accounts and groups have been referred to the authorities for spreading misleading information and sample questions falsely circulated as the final exams.
These violations were formally documented and submitted to the Electronic and Cyber Crime Combating Department for legal actions.
The ministry confirmed it will continue monitoring online platforms to respond swiftly to any attempt to spread rumours.
The ministry also urged students to strictly follow examination rules, including instructions from supervisors and school administrators, and warmed against bringing unauthorized devices into exam halls, as this would directly violate exam protocols. (end)
