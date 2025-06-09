403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Moe Affirms Commitment To Fair, Secure Grade 12 Exams
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 9 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Education (MoE) has reiterated, Monday, its commitment to ensuring a fair and secure environment for Grade 12 final exams, which are set to begin on Wednesday.
In an official statement, the ministry emphasized that it will not tolerate cheating or the spread of misinformation.
The ministry stressed that the exams will be conducted under strict standards of fairness and transparency, and affirmed full adherence to disciplinary regulations to protect the integrity of the educational process and uphold accountability.
About 17 social media accounts and groups have been referred to the authorities for spreading misleading information and sample questions falsely circulated as the final exams.
These violations were formally documented and submitted to the Electronic and Cyber Crime Combating Department for legal actions.
The ministry confirmed it will continue monitoring online platforms to respond swiftly to any attempt to spread rumours.
The ministry also urged students to strictly follow examination rules, including instructions from supervisors and school administrators, and warmed against bringing unauthorized devices into exam halls, as this would directly violate exam protocols. (end)
mar
In an official statement, the ministry emphasized that it will not tolerate cheating or the spread of misinformation.
The ministry stressed that the exams will be conducted under strict standards of fairness and transparency, and affirmed full adherence to disciplinary regulations to protect the integrity of the educational process and uphold accountability.
About 17 social media accounts and groups have been referred to the authorities for spreading misleading information and sample questions falsely circulated as the final exams.
These violations were formally documented and submitted to the Electronic and Cyber Crime Combating Department for legal actions.
The ministry confirmed it will continue monitoring online platforms to respond swiftly to any attempt to spread rumours.
The ministry also urged students to strictly follow examination rules, including instructions from supervisors and school administrators, and warmed against bringing unauthorized devices into exam halls, as this would directly violate exam protocols. (end)
mar
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
CommentsNo comment