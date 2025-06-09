Barry Childs Of The Non-Profit Africa Bridge Recently Featured On Close Up Radio

FAIRPORT, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Barry Childs grew up in Tanzania and subsequently lived and worked in South Africa, Swaziland, England, Germany and the US. Barry was a corporate executive for 32 years,17 years with Exxon and 15 with Abbott Labs. A multifunctional executive, Barry has experience in sales, marketing, operations, human resources, learning; development, and total quality management.

Barry has a different calling these days and he recently appeared on this podcast to discuss his history and the founding of Africa Bridge in 2000. Africa Bridge engages villagers and local leaders in Africa to develop sustainable economic solutions and cares for vulnerable children and their communities. It is a noble effort; some might even say a divine intent. Barry is the humble yet passionate leader of this initiative. He will complete his personal and professional discussion with details of his 2024 book, And The Children Shall Lead Us, which tells the story of the development of his game-changing model for community development.

Barry tells of the events of 1998, when he returned to Tanzania for the first time in 35 years. The country was still beautiful, and the people were gracious. However, the population had grown five-fold and HIV/AIDS was prevalent leading to poverty and shortened lifespans.

Barry wondered whether he could find his old playmates but as he thought about it, he remembered that the average lifespan in Tanzania in 1998 was under 50. So, they had probably died in poverty in the villages where they were born. He asked himself the question why? Why had he had such a life of abundance, while his childhood friends had a life of deprivation with few choices? He realized it was just luck.

Barry had been fortunate enough to be born into a family that had the resources to nourish, educate and protect him from diseases. It was that simple. He wrote in his journal,“I am going to do something”--- to level the playing field for those kids who did not have the basics; food, shelter, education, healthcare, and social services.

In 2000 he retired early from Abbott Laboratories and founded Africa Bridge, an NGO dedicated to transforming the lives of vulnerable children and their families. Barry describes himself as an African soul with Western intellect. He is a dreamer, a citizen of the world, a lifelong learner, and a change agent. He believes children are the future of any family, community, or country. This child -centric philosophy gave rise to the title of the book.

The current reality in Sub-Saharan Africa is that countless children live in extreme poverty with inadequate access to nourishment, safe shelter, healthcare, education, or the prospects of a viable future. Of those living in extreme poverty worldwide, 90% reside in Africa, 80% in rural areas and 50% are children. Those most impacted by extreme poverty are children living in rural areas.

With this focus on vulnerable children Africa Bridge developed a 5-year model across 6 wards comprised of 70,000 residents and in the podcasts, he will outline it and discuss the wonderful outcomes.

The key outcomes of this model are: Economic Growth, Improved Living Standards, Creating Generational Wealth: Education, Health Nutrition, Women's Empowerment, Community Strength: Self-Reliance & Independence and Donor ROI.

In 2021 an independent evaluation by Market Share Associates and Dr. Heath Prince, Director of the Ray Marshall Center at the University of Texas concluded that this 5-year model was a game -changer in the alleviation of extreme poverty (reduced from over 70% to less than 50%).

When Barry is asked about his favorite chapter. He responds with a smile“Love is a Verb.” He relates that in 1997 he learned about the meaning of love and its role in life from a retired Bank CEO called Bill O'Brien. Bill was speaking at a conference about how he had turned around a failing bank. The moderator asked Bill how he did it, and his shocking reply was“With Love.” Bill elaborated tat love is a verb.

Barry says that Africa Bridge has been a gift. It has given him a purpose in life. When he wakes up in the morning, he knows he has much to do, often, too much to do. He is constantly rewarded with the love he receives, the variety of people he meets and the satisfaction of overcoming impossible obstacles.

This is an exciting time for Africa Bridge. They have embarked on a new strategy of sharing their model with others. They are also launching a new initiative combining community development with wildlife conservation Barry believes it will open up new opportunities for Africa Bridge that he had not previously envisioned.

In the last of these interviews, Barry will talk more intensely about the book, review the Africa Bridge model, and discuss the importance of understanding the context of your client's situation and ongoing improvement. You will realize that his mantra is not just about love but having a goal and never giving up.

