403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Vertiv Showcases The AI Factory Of The Future At NVIDIA GTC Paris At Vivatech 2025
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, is a Platinum sponsor of NVIDIA GTC Paris, taking place June 10–12, 2025, at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. As the global tech community converges in Paris for VivaTech 2025, NVIDIA brings its iconic GTC (GPU Technology Conference) to Europe for the first time, marking a new milestone in the AI ecosystem. Vertiv's participation underscores the company's strategic commitment to pioneering AI infrastructure, developing high-density power and liquid cooling solutions specifically designed for NVIDIA's advanced AI computing systems.
At booth P06 , Vertiv technology experts will present a leap into the near future, unveiling the next generation of power and cooling infrastructure engineered for the most demanding AI workloads - from edge inference to hyperscale AI factories. Visitors will experience firsthand how Vertiv is powering the AI revolution through high-efficiency power systems, advanced liquid cooling and scalable infrastructure solutions. “AI demands infrastructure that can deliver unprecedented levels of performance, energy efficiency, and reliability,” said Karsten Winther, president of Vertiv in EMEA.“Our presence at NVIDIA GTC Paris and our collaboration with iGenius for the Colosseum supercomputer underline how Vertiv is leading the way in developing mission-critical infrastructure solutions that enable organizations to harness the full potential of AI while meeting strict requirements for energy efficiency and security.” As recently announced, iGenius has collaborated with Vertiv and NVIDIA to launch the Colosseum supercomputer, a sovereign AI initiative accelerated by NVIDIA Grace Blackwell superchips. Designed to meet the sovereignty and performance demands of industries like finance, healthcare, and public administration, the Colosseum supercomputer brings together:
At booth P06 , Vertiv technology experts will present a leap into the near future, unveiling the next generation of power and cooling infrastructure engineered for the most demanding AI workloads - from edge inference to hyperscale AI factories. Visitors will experience firsthand how Vertiv is powering the AI revolution through high-efficiency power systems, advanced liquid cooling and scalable infrastructure solutions. “AI demands infrastructure that can deliver unprecedented levels of performance, energy efficiency, and reliability,” said Karsten Winther, president of Vertiv in EMEA.“Our presence at NVIDIA GTC Paris and our collaboration with iGenius for the Colosseum supercomputer underline how Vertiv is leading the way in developing mission-critical infrastructure solutions that enable organizations to harness the full potential of AI while meeting strict requirements for energy efficiency and security.” As recently announced, iGenius has collaborated with Vertiv and NVIDIA to launch the Colosseum supercomputer, a sovereign AI initiative accelerated by NVIDIA Grace Blackwell superchips. Designed to meet the sovereignty and performance demands of industries like finance, healthcare, and public administration, the Colosseum supercomputer brings together:
-
VertivTM 360AI infrastructure platform, engineered for NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 systems
NVIDIA accelerated computing and NVIDIA OmniverseTM
iGenius' expertise and sovereign AI data architecture
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
CommentsNo comment