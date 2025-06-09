Vertiv Showcases The AI Factory Of The Future At NVIDIA GTC Paris At Vivatech 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, is a Platinum sponsor of NVIDIA GTC Paris, taking place June 10–12, 2025, at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. As the global tech community converges in Paris for VivaTech 2025, NVIDIA brings its iconic GTC (GPU Technology Conference) to Europe for the first time, marking a new milestone in the AI ecosystem. Vertiv's participation underscores the company's strategic commitment to pioneering AI infrastructure, developing high-density power and liquid cooling solutions specifically designed for NVIDIA's advanced AI computing systems.

At, Vertiv technology experts will present a leap into the near future, unveiling the next generation of power and cooling infrastructure engineered for the most demanding AI workloads - from edge inference to hyperscale AI factories. Visitors will experience firsthand how Vertiv is powering the AI revolution through high-efficiency power systems, advanced liquid cooling and scalable infrastructure solutions.

“AI demands infrastructure that can deliver unprecedented levels of performance, energy efficiency, and reliability,” said Karsten Winther, president of Vertiv in EMEA.“Our presence at NVIDIA GTC Paris and our collaboration with iGenius for the Colosseum supercomputer underline how Vertiv is leading the way in developing mission-critical infrastructure solutions that enable organizations to harness the full potential of AI while meeting strict requirements for energy efficiency and security.”



VertivTM 360AI infrastructure platform, engineered for NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 systems

NVIDIA accelerated computing and NVIDIA OmniverseTM iGenius' expertise and sovereign AI data architecture

As recently announced, iGenius has collaborated with Vertiv and NVIDIA to launch the Colosseum supercomputer, a sovereign AI initiative accelerated by NVIDIA Grace Blackwell superchips. Designed to meet the sovereignty and performance demands of industries like finance, healthcare, and public administration, the Colosseum supercomputer brings together:

The modular, scalable solution provided by Vertiv will support one of the fastest sovereign AI supercomputers in Europe and showcase the future of digital twin-based infrastructure management and design. During the conference, experts from Vertiv, iGenius and NVIDIA will lead a dedicated session to discuss how secure, compliant, and high-performance AI infrastructure can be deployed rapidly and efficiently.