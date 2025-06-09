Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For June 9

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on June 9, Trend reports via the CBI. According to the bank's currency exchange benchmark, the value of 44 currencies increased compared to June 8. As for CBI, $1 equals 639,238 rials, and one euro is 728,135 rials, while on June 8, one euro was 726,995 rials.

Currency Rial on June 9 Rial on June 8 1 US dollar USD 639,238 638,095 1 British pound GBP 865,028 863,946 1 Swiss franc CHF 777,504 774,535 1 Swedish króna SEK 66,289 66,167 1 Norwegian krone NOK 63,196 63,087 1 Danish krone DKK 97,661 97,526 1 Indian rupee INR 7,454 7,440 1 UAE Dirham AED 174,061 173,749 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 2,077,466 2,074,204 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 226,624 226,219 100 Japanese yen JPY 441,319 440,195 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 81,465 81,318 1 Omani rial OMR 1,660,155 1,657,219 1 Canadian dollar CAD 466,908 465,858 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 384,476 383,789 1 South African rand ZAR 35,977 35,881 1 Turkish lira TRY 16,300 16,271 1 Russian ruble RUB 8,130 8,075 1 Qatari riyal QAR 175,615 175,301 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 48,786 48,698 1 Syrian pound SYP 49 49 1 Australian dollar AUD 414,997 413,611 1 Saudi riyal SAR 170,463 170,159 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,700,101 1,697,061 1 Singapore dollar SGD 495,737 494,865 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 521,505 520,727 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 21,376 21,338 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 304 304 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 465,630 464,795 1 Libyan dinar LYD 116,994 116,798 1 Chinese yuan CNY 88,924 88,764 100 Thai baht THB 1,950,920 1,949,253 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 151,196 150,925 1,000 South Korean won KRW 470,005 469,164 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 901,605 899,993 1 euro EUR 727,135 726,995 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 125,336 125,105 1 Georgian lari GEL 234,025 233,606 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 39,261 39,180 1 Afghan afghani AFN 9,153 9,137 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 195,187 194,826 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 376,022 375,350 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,145,632 1,143,478 1 Tajik somoni TJS 64,665 64,552 1 Turkmen manat TMT 182,601 182,265 Venezuelan bolívar VES 6,505 6,488

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 810,727 rials and $1 costs 711,746 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 788,645 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 692,360 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 820,000–823,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 936,000–939,000 rials.