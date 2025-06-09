Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For June 9
|
Currency
|
Rial on June 9
|
Rial on June 8
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
639,238
|
638,095
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
865,028
|
863,946
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
777,504
|
774,535
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
66,289
|
66,167
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
63,196
|
63,087
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
97,661
|
97,526
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
7,454
|
7,440
|
1 UAE Dirham
|
AED
|
174,061
|
173,749
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
2,077,466
|
2,074,204
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
226,624
|
226,219
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
441,319
|
440,195
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
81,465
|
81,318
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
1,660,155
|
1,657,219
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
466,908
|
465,858
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
384,476
|
383,789
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
35,977
|
35,881
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
16,300
|
16,271
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
8,130
|
8,075
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
175,615
|
175,301
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
48,786
|
48,698
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
49
|
49
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
414,997
|
413,611
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
170,463
|
170,159
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
1,700,101
|
1,697,061
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
495,737
|
494,865
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
521,505
|
520,727
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
21,376
|
21,338
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
304
|
304
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
465,630
|
464,795
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
116,994
|
116,798
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
88,924
|
88,764
|
100 Thai baht
|
THB
|
1,950,920
|
1,949,253
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
151,196
|
150,925
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
470,005
|
469,164
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
901,605
|
899,993
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
727,135
|
726,995
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
125,336
|
125,105
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
234,025
|
233,606
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
39,261
|
39,180
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
9,153
|
9,137
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
195,187
|
194,826
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
376,022
|
375,350
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
1,145,632
|
1,143,478
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
64,665
|
64,552
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
182,601
|
182,265
|
Venezuelan bolívar
|
VES
|
6,505
|
6,488
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 810,727 rials and $1 costs 711,746 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 788,645 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 692,360 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 820,000–823,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 936,000–939,000 rials.
