U.S. Inflation Numbers Due Next Week

U.S.

Monday

Economic Lookahead

Wholesale inventories (April)

Featured Earnings

CASY Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) (Q4) EPS of $1.93, compared to $2.34 in the prior-year quarter.

VinFast Auto Ltd (NASDAQ:VFS) (Q1) EPS for loss of 26 cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.

Graham Corp (NYSE: GHM) (Q4) EPS of 26 cents compared to 12 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

NFIB optimism index (May)

Featured Earnings

Oracle Inc. (NYSE:ORCL) (Q4) EPS of $1.30, compared to $1.35 in the prior-year quarter.

Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) (Q1) EPS for gain of eight cents, compared to loss of 12 cents in the prior-year quarter.

J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE:SJM) (Q4) EPS of $2.25, compared to $2.66 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Stingray Group Inc. (T.A ) (Q4) EPS of 24 cents, compared to 34 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Wednesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead



Consumer price index (May)

U.S. Monthly Federal Budget (May)

Featured Earnings

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) (Q1) EPS of 16 cents, compared to 15 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) (Q1) EPS of $1.82, compared to $2.66 in the prior-year quarter.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) (Q4) EPS for loss of 13 cents, compared to loss of 21 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Building Permits (April) In March, the total value of building permits issued in Canada decreased by $549.4 million (-4.1%) to $12.9 billion.

Featured Earnings

Blackline Safety Corp. (T) (Q2) EPS for loss of three cents, compared to loss of one cent in the prior-year quarter.

Dollarama Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of 83 cents, compared to $1.40 in the prior-year quarter.

Haivision Systems Inc. (T) (Q2) EPS for gain of two cents, compared to loss of four cents in the prior-year quarter.

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS for gain of 10 cents, compared to loss of 11 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Roots Corporation (T) (Q1) EPS for loss of 19 cents, compared to gain of 40 cents in the prior-year quarter.

High Tide Inc. (T) (Q2) EPS for loss of two cents, compared to loss of three cents in the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Initial jobless claims (June 7)

Producer price index (May)

Featured Earnings

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) (Q2) EPS of $4.01 compared to $3.63 in the prior-year quarter.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) (Q4) EPS of $1.25, compared to $1.26 in the prior-year quarter.

Lovesac (NASDAQ: LOVE) (Q1) EPS for loss of 84 cents, compared to loss of 83 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Featured Earnings

Alithya Group inc. (T) (Q2) EPS for gain of two cents, compared to loss of two cents in the prior-year quarter.

Transat A.T. Inc. (T) (Q2) EPS for loss of 95 cents, compared to loss of $1.90 in the prior-year quarter.

Friday

U.S. Economic Lookahead Consumer sentiment (June)



Canada

Economic Lookahead

Wholesale Trade (April) Wholesale sales (excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain) rose 0.2% to $86.5 billion in March.

New Motor Vehicle Sales (April) There were 189,259 new motor vehicles sold in Canada in March 2025, increasing 9.4% from one year earlier. This gain was largely attributable to sales of new light trucks, which rose 13.5% from March 2024. Over the same period, sales of new passenger cars declined 10.9%. Monthly Survey of Manufacturing (April) Manufacturing sales declined 1.4% in March, mainly due to lower sales in the primary metal and petroleum and coal product subsectors. Conversely, the furniture and related product subsector posted the largest monthly gain.