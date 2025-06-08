Dubai: Roadworks At Nine Strategic School Zones To Ease Traffic

To improve traffic efficiency and road safety, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has started roadworks at nine strategic school zone locations across the city, RTA announced on Sunday.

The road projects include upgrades at the Al Warqa 1 school complex; the construction of an additional bus entrance at GEMS School in Al Warqa 3; the widening of access and exit points around The English College in Al Safa 1 on Sheikh Zayed Road, and the installation of a signal-controlled pedestrian crossing on Al Seedaf Street in Al Barsha 1.

“Work will be carried out during the summer holiday to minimise impacts on daily traffic flow and ensure the highest safety standards,” RTA noted, adding the road projects will“improve traffic flow, road safety, journey times, and connectivity between residential, educational, and development areas across the city.”

RTA said the school zone road enhancement is part of the improvements across 40 locations in Dubai, scheduled for implementation between June and September this year.

The works will cover 22 major streets, 9 school zones, 5 development areas, and several internal roads in Tolerance District, Al Khawaneej 2, and Nad Al Sheba.

RTA will also create direct access route to Al Muhaisnah labour camps from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. There will be an upgrade to Al Mustaqbal Street (Brookfield) for improved access to newly developed residential communities and better connectivity between Al Khail Road and Al Asayel Street via Al Marabea' Street.

Additionally, new parking facilities will be developed to serve Zayed Educational Complex in Oud Al Muteena 1.

RTA will also complete internal roadworks in various areas, including Tolerance District, Al Khawaneej 2, Jebel Ali Industrial 1, Nad Al Sheba, and Al Warqa. Pedestrian walkways will be constructed in Al Quoz Creative Zone to improve pedestrian safety.

The next phase will include traffic enhancements at key locations, such as Jumeirah Village Circle towards Hessa Street, Ras Al Khor Road, Al Thanya Street, and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street. Additional improvements will be made to Al Meydan Street, Al Sa'ada Street, Al Asayel Street, and the junction of Al Wasl Street with Al Manara Street.