Watch: 7 UAE Rulers Exchange Greetings For Eid, Pray For Nation

In a heartwarming meeting, the seven UAE Rulers met at Al Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received his "brothers" - the Rulers of different emirates - along with Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers and sheikhs.

They prayed for the nation's protection, along with peace and harmony for all peoples in the world. Watch a video of the meeting, here:

During the holy occasion, the Rulers reflected on the country's development and hoped that the UAE would continue to enjoy lasting security, stability, and progress.

They affirmed their shared commitment to supporting the nation's development, securing a bright future for its people, and building on its achievements and global standing.

Also in attendance was Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.