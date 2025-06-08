Gulf Air Headed To Kuwait Lands Due To Bomb Threat Suspect Apprehended
Doha, Qatar: A Gulf Air flight - GF213, heading to Kuwait International Airport, received a bomb threat today, June 8, 2025.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation in Kuwait (DGCA) announced this on its social media sharing pictures after the flight was thoroughly inspected.
"The report was handed immediately in accordance with security procedures and protocols at Kuwait International Airport, and in full coordination with the Ministry of Interior and relevant authorities," stated the DGCA. It added that the aircraft upon landing safely, all pre-established security plans for dealing with such reports were implemented, and all passengers were disembarked from the aircraft.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation, in cooperation with the competent security authorities, said that the person responsible for this report has been apprehended and security measures have been taken against him.Read Also
-
Abu Samra border ramps up measures to help travellers
Second day of Eid buzzes with diverse range of activities
Million-plus pilgrims begin hajj
Abdullah Al-Rajhi, the official spokesperson for the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, affirmed that all passengers are in an isolated lounge are in good health, with there being no negative effects resulting from the incident. He also explained that all passengers are currently undergoing the standard security procedures, in cooperation between the Ministry of Interior and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, to ensure their safety, the safety of the crew and the airport, and to verify that the aircraft is free of any potential threat.
The official further said that none of the scheduled flights at Kuwait International Airport were affected by this incident.
It was confirmed after all procedures that the aircraft was free of any bomb on board.
The official spokesperson concluded by affirming that the Directorate commends the cooperation of all relevant authorities and reaffirms its permanent commitment to maintaining the security and safety of air navigation in the State of Kuwait.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Naoris Protocol Raises $3M In Strategic Round Led By Mason Labs
- Reddio's Exclusive Token Generation Event (TGE) And Alpha Trading On Binance Wallet - May 29, 2025
- GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
CommentsNo comment