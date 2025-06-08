Gulf Air Headed To Kuwait Lands Due To Bomb Threat Suspect Apprehended

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: A Gulf Air flight - GF213, heading to Kuwait International Airport, received a bomb threat today, June 8, 2025.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation in Kuwait (DGCA) announced this on its social media sharing pictures after the flight was thoroughly inspected.

"The report was handed immediately in accordance with security procedures and protocols at Kuwait International Airport, and in full coordination with the Ministry of Interior and relevant authorities," stated the DGCA. It added that the aircraft upon landing safely, all pre-established security plans for dealing with such reports were implemented, and all passengers were disembarked from the aircraft.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation, in cooperation with the competent security authorities, said that the person responsible for this report has been apprehended and security measures have been taken against him.



Abu Samra border ramps up measures to help travellers

Second day of Eid buzzes with diverse range of activities Million-plus pilgrims begin hajj

Read Also

Abdullah Al-Rajhi, the official spokesperson for the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, affirmed that all passengers are in an isolated lounge are in good health, with there being no negative effects resulting from the incident. He also explained that all passengers are currently undergoing the standard security procedures, in cooperation between the Ministry of Interior and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, to ensure their safety, the safety of the crew and the airport, and to verify that the aircraft is free of any potential threat.

The official further said that none of the scheduled flights at Kuwait International Airport were affected by this incident.

It was confirmed after all procedures that the aircraft was free of any bomb on board.

The official spokesperson concluded by affirming that the Directorate commends the cooperation of all relevant authorities and reaffirms its permanent commitment to maintaining the security and safety of air navigation in the State of Kuwait.