Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Secretary Rubio Discusses Steps To End War In Ukraine With French FM


2025-06-07 07:05:59
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was stated in an official announcement by the U.S. State Department following a phone conversation between the two senior officials, reports Ukrinform.

“The two leaders discussed ongoing efforts to facilitate an end to the war in Ukraine,” the State Department informed.

The U.S. Secretary of State“underscored the importance of continued direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine to achieve a lasting peace.”

Additionally, the conversation covered developments in the Middle East, with Rubio affirming U.S. support for Israel's efforts against Hamas.

The heads of foreign affairs of the U.S. and France also expressed a joint commitment to prevent Iran from developing or obtaining nuclear weapons.

Read also: Secretary Rubio reminds Lavrov that President Trump supports direct Ukraine – Russia talks

As reported by Ukrinform, in early June France declared its readiness, in coordination with the U.S. and Europe, to tighten sanctions on Russia to achieve a lasting peace in Ukraine.

MENAFN07062025000193011044ID1109648438

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search