Secretary Rubio Discusses Steps To End War In Ukraine With French FM
“The two leaders discussed ongoing efforts to facilitate an end to the war in Ukraine,” the State Department informed.
The U.S. Secretary of State“underscored the importance of continued direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine to achieve a lasting peace.”
Additionally, the conversation covered developments in the Middle East, with Rubio affirming U.S. support for Israel's efforts against Hamas.
The heads of foreign affairs of the U.S. and France also expressed a joint commitment to prevent Iran from developing or obtaining nuclear weapons.Read also: Secretary Rubio reminds Lavrov that President Trump supports direct Ukraine – Russia talks
As reported by Ukrinform, in early June France declared its readiness, in coordination with the U.S. and Europe, to tighten sanctions on Russia to achieve a lasting peace in Ukraine.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- Whale.Io Accelerating Towards TGE - Unveils“Wager & Earn” Campaign And Launches $WHALE Token Conversion
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment