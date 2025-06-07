Secretary Rubio Discusses Steps To End War In Ukraine With French FM

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated in an official announcement by the U.S. State Department following a phone conversation between the two senior officials, reports Ukrinform.

“The two leaders discussed ongoing efforts to facilitate an end to the war in Ukraine,” the State Department informed.

The U.S. Secretary of State“underscored the importance of continued direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine to achieve a lasting peace.”

Additionally, the conversation covered developments in the Middle East, with Rubio affirming U.S. support for Israel's efforts against Hamas.

The heads of foreign affairs of the U.S. and France also expressed a joint commitment to prevent Iran from developing or obtaining nuclear weapons.

Secretaryreminds Lavrov that President Trump supports direct Ukraine – Russia talks

As reported by Ukrinform, in early June France declared its readiness, in coordination with the U.S. and Europe, to tighten sanctions on Russia to achieve a lasting peace in Ukraine.